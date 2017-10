Dogs are man’s best friend. Having one is like adding an extension on to the family because they are so very lovable. Taking care of them can be a bit of a struggle, though. These days, there is a healthy selection of dog apps that can help you out. Here are the best dog apps for Android! Don’t forget, they’re all good dogs.

11Pets Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 11pets is a pet care app that It helps manage your dog's health. Some of the features include a built in schedule so you can keep track of things like vet visits, medication schedules, vaccinations, and other events. There are also places for you to enter stuff like your dog’s medical history such as temperature, weight, and other info. It also has some cute stuff like dedicated, individual pet galleries where you can save images of your pets. It’s one of the better dog apps. This is also for other pets as well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

APCC by ASPCA Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY APP by ASPCA is one of the essential dog apps. It provides a database of plants, hazards, foods, medications, and other materials that are toxic to your dog. The app also includes a calculator where you can calculate the estimated severity of the poisoning based on how big your dog is and by how much of the material they ate. It’s all from a company that handles 180,000 dog poisonings every year. The app focuses on dogs, cats, horses, and birds. Anyone who has those should also seriously consider grabbing this app. It is entirely free with no in-app purchases or advertisement. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dog Training Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dog Training is an app that gives you tips on how to train your dog. Most people have their own style when it comes to stuff like this. However, an app like this one can give you some pointers to help along the way. It includes tips, popular training methods, and popular tricks for common problems. The app won't replace a trained professional. It should be good enough for basic stuff, though. It’s another one of the better free dog apps, although this one does contain advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DogVacay Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DogVacay is one of two really good dog sitter apps. This one features more than 60,000 people willing to dog sit for money. The app encourages sitters to give frequent updates on the dogs for peace of mind. Additionally, The app works in both the U.S. and Canada with more hopefully coming soon. It's kind of like Airbnb for dogs. The app is free to download and use. You do have to pay the sitter, obviously. It's great for frequent travelers, those going on vacation, or other incidents where a sitter may be needed on short notice. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Maps Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Maps is one of the excellent dog apps. Most use it for restaurants, traffic updates, and other stuff. However, Maps is a great place to find dog parks, vets, dog friendly hotels, walking spots, and more. In addition, it should have decent info on things like 24/7 pet hospitals and stuff like that for emergencies. Let's face it, you probably already have Google Maps. Why not use it for your dog too? DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PetCoach Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PetCoach is a newer app that helps you find free veterinary advice. It’s kind of like the WebMD for pets (aside from PetMD, of course). You can search for things like symptoms or behaviors and see if it’s symptomatic of anything potentially serious. You can also ask questions and get answers from vets, dog trainers, pet nutritionists, and other varieties of experts. It doesn’t substitute for a real visit to the vet, but it’s a good spot for some advice on smaller stuff. They also support other pets as well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pet First Aid by Red Cross Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dogs have a way of getting into some really not great situations. Dog apps like Pet First Aid can help. It has detailed instructions on how to give enough emergency care and first aid to your dog until you can make it to a vet. It also has guides on administering medication, preventative care tools, and you can even program your vet’s number into the app to call them quickly if the app isn’t working. Perhaps the best part is that there are quizzes about the content so you can make sure you learn it. It’s a free app and you should get it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PetDesk Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PetDesk is an informational app for pet owners. That includes dogs! It helps make appointments for vets to see your dog. Additionally, it keeps track of medications and it keeps track of communications with your vet. The app includes a network of vets, groomers, and even boarders. That way you can find a sitter when you go on vacation. It supports other animals as well as dogs. Many of the services included cost money, but the app is free to download and use. It's one of the essential dog apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Rover Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Rover is the second of the two great dog sitting apps. It features a lot of the same stuff as DogVacay. That includes over 100,000 sitters across the U.S. and Canada, communication tools for the dog sitter/walker and the owner, and more. You can even request periodic updates on your dog. The app works rather well, especially for people who need their dogs walked or watched while the owners are at work or on vacation. It's one of the dog apps you must try. The app is free, but you do have to pay the sitter, of course. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Tractive GPS Dog and Cat Finder Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Tractive GPS Pet Finder is an app that helps you find your lost pet. It’s a companion app for the Tractive GPS device and the two work in tandem so you always know where your dog is. You can do things like set up a virtual fence so you can get notified if the dog leaves their yard. You can also see a history of where they’ve been, track your dog in real time, and it’ll even reminder you when it’s time to charge up the actual GPS device. It’s a bit of an investment, but it’s better than printing out flyers and worrying when your dog goes missing. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

