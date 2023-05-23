What is HBO Max? With Max now live, here's what to know

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

HBO has been the king of exclusive subscription content for nearly 50 years now. It currently operates seven 24-hour channels filled with high-quality original and licensed content. The company took its first steps into the digital age with HBO Now nearly 10 years ago, laying the groundwork for a much-expanded service called HBO Max, which has now been replaced by Max. HBO Max combined HBO’s impressive library of original shows and movies with even more content from its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery into a single subscription service.

You can no longer sign up for HBO Max. Go to our post on Max for all the info you need to stay up to date.

What was HBO Max?

HBO Max was a streaming service from Home Box Office and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. It was home to nearly all of HBO’s premium TV shows and movies, as well as additional programming from the Warner Bros. library. Every new HBO or Warner movie would end up on HBO Max, too, either directly or after leaving theaters.

Subscribers could gain access to more than 10,000 hours of content, including HBO shows like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones and recent movies like The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings films series, and the Studio Ghibli catalog. It was also the exclusive home of the biggest show of the 90s and early 2000s: Friends.

The service first launched in the United States in May of 2020, mainly replacing the two older streaming services HBO Go and HBO Now.

What was the difference between HBO Max and HBO Now?

HBO Now used to be the only way for non-cable subscribers to gain access to HBO’s content, with cable subscribers pointed toward the (now defunct) HBO Go. With the release of HBO Max, all HBO Go and HBO Now subscribers switched over to the new service free of charge.

Does HBO Max still exist after the launch of Max? On May 23, 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery replaced HBO Max with the similar service Max.

While Max features much of the same content as HBO Max did, it has also incorporated some titles and brands from Warner Bros. Discovery’s Discovery Plus service.

HBO Max no longer exists and has been completely replaced by Max. Discovery Plus, however, still operates as a standalone service alongside Max.

Help other readers out Are you a current or previous HBO Max subscriber? Make your voice heard in our polls below!

Would you recommend HBO Max to a friend? 97 votes Yes 65 % No 35 %

Is the pricing fair for what HBO Max has to offer? 90 votes Yes 53 % No 47 %

Did you subscribe to any other HBO products before HBO Max? 95 votes Yes, I subscribed to HBO's premium TV channels 22 % Yes, I subscribed to HBO Go 15 % Yes, I subscribed to HBO Now 8 % Yes, I subscribed to an HBO product not listed above 1 % No, HBO Max is my first HBO subscription 54 %

Any streaming services you'd recommend over HBO Max? 125 votes Netflix 39 % Apple TV Plus 3 % Disney Plus 12 % Hulu 8 % Amazon Prime Video 10 % Other streaming services 9 % No, HBO Max is the best streaming service 18 %

Comments