The best Apple Watch Series 9 cases

Keep dings and dents at bay with a durable case.
9 hours ago
Spigen Thin Fit for Apple Watch
Positives
Durable case protection
Easy to install
Precision cut outs for Digital Crown
Negatives
Doesn't come with screen protector
Only available in two colors
Could be even cheaper
GZ GZHISY Apple Watch Case 3-pack
Positives
Unibody design
Raised bezels to protect screen
Multiple color options
Negatives
May not fit all wrists
Bulky compared to competition
No built-in screen protection
Hasdon Apple Watch Case 12-Pack
Positives
Budget-friendly multipack
Easy installation
Built-in screen protection
Negatives
Screen protects get hazy over time
Edges can collect dust

The latest Apple Watch packs the same impressive durability specs as last year’s model, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add extra protection. Keep your device pristine with one of the best Apple Watch Series 9 cases available. These unassuming additions can protect your device from accidental bumps, scratches, and damaging impacts.

The best Apple Watch Series 9 cases

The best Apple Watch Series 9 case is the one that’s comfortable on your wrist and doesn’t degrade your user experience. Browse our top choices for the style that best fits your personal preferences, whether you want something bulky, blingy, or as thin as possible.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 9 shares the same dimensions as the Series 8, so if you have an older case laying around, it will still be compatible with the new device. Likewise, while we have a dedicated best Apple Watch Series 8 cases list, all the options below will work with both devices. If you are rocking an Apple Watch Ultra, however, you will need to shop for a dedicated Apple Watch Ultra case as the device is much larger the Series 9.

Spigen Thin Fit: The best Apple Watch Series 9 case

The Spigen Thin Fit is our top pick for the best Apple Watch Series 9 case you can buy.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Spigen Thin Fit Apple Watch case isn’t new to the accessories scene and that’s a good thing. This tried and true option comes from a reputable brand. We’ve even tested the case internally with positive results. It’s easy to install and offers plenty of protection without overwhelming your wrist. It’s also easy to snap on and off when for those occasions you don’t want any extra bulk.  

Spigen Thin Fit for Apple Watch
MSRP: $17.99
A protective case you can opt out of in seconds.
The Spigen Thin Fit case is a reliable bumper-style Apple Watch case for anyone who wants convenient protection that can be removed with a quick snap.
See price at Amazon

YMHL 2-Pack: Another affordable option

YMHL Apple Watch Case 2 Pack
Amazon

An extremely affordable option, YMHL 2-Packs offer users a case as well as a back up case for little more than five dollars. Available in black or clear, the cases clip on just like the Spigen Thin Fit, and also incorporate a tempered glass screen protector. Thin and touch sensitive, the 9H hard screen protectors won’t impact the device’s native touchscreen, but will protect the display from scratches. Meanwhile, the bumper-style cases protect the watch sides  from accidentals bumps.

MSRP: $5.99
See price at Amazon

Elkson Quattro 2.0 Series for the Apple Watch: SEO-optimized description

An Elkson Apple Watch case in Military Green.
Amazon

Shock-proof, scratch-resistant TPU makes the Elkson Quattro 2.0 one of the best rugged case options for the Apple Watch Series 9. With a raised bezel for protecting the device’s face, the slip-on watch case is designed to handle drops, bumps, scrapes, and more. Meanwhile, it’s lightweight and soft to the touch ensuring comfort as well as cushioning. Thanks to its snug fit and precision cutouts, it won’t interrupt the user experience or impact the usability of your device

MSRP: $11.99
See price at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor: Another rugged Apple Watch Series 9 case

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is the best rugged Apple Watch case from a reliable brand.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’d be remiss not to mention a second option from Spigen; the company’s Rugged Armor Apple Watch Case. Considerably thicker than the Thin Fit mentioned above, this pick adds extra bulk to offer extra protection. It’s scratch resistant and shock absorbent, available in multiple colors, and often found on sale for nearly half off. In house, we found it highly effective and only marginally heftier than other options. 

MSRP: $29.99
Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Apple Watch Series 8

Commuter Ultra-Thin: The best Apple Watch Series 9 case for privacy

Commuter Privacy Ultra Thin Apple Watch
Amazon

Like all the options on this list, Commuter cases protect the Apple Watch Series 9 from daily wear. Unlike the others, however, these cases also protect your device from wandering eyes. With a specially designed screen protector, the ultra-thin case makes it impossible to read the watch screen from any angle other than the user’s. That means your notifications, texts, and data sets are private no matter where you wear your watch.

MSRP: $11.99
See price at Amazon

Goton 2-Pack: The best Apple Watch Series 9 case for bling

Rhinestone-adorned options from Goton are the best Apple Watch Series 9 cases for adding bling to your device.
Amazon

Goton’s watch cases won’t be for everyone. Rather than stopping short at protection, they also deliver sparkle. With a ring of rhinestones, the bumper-style cases come in a variety of metallic finishes perfect for anyone looking to dress up their device. They’re flashy and feminine, but also fully function in terms of protecting users’ wearables from accidental damage. The cases even include built-in screen protectors to keep users’ displays scratch-free.

MSRP: $11.99
See price at Amazon

GZ GZHISY 3-Pack: The best band style Apple Watch Series 9 case

GZ GZHISY's 3-Pack offer a unibody design with an Apple Watch Series 9 case and band in one.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If a simple case doesn’t seem like enough, these unibody picks offer an all-in-one solution to your accessory needs. The silicone design fits around the watch case with precision cutouts for the digital crown. Then, it extends around users’ wrists with a standard sports band and metal clasp. It’s comfortable, durable, and easy to install. Plus, the cases come in multicolor packs of three so you can mix up your look.

MSRP: $19.99
See price at Amazon

Hasdon 12-Pack: The best budget-friendly multi-pack

Hasdon's 12-Packs represent the best budget-friend Apple Watch Series 9 cases.
Amazon

For protection on a budget, this 12-pack from Hasdon offers versatility at a great price. For less than $20, each pack comes with a dozen bumper-style cases. Each of the 12 cases includes an attached tempered glass screen protector. In addition to keeping your watch safe, the packs are available in two color combinations full of attractive options that add extra flair to your device. 

MSRP: $16.99
FAQs

The biggest difference between the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 is the new model’s upgraded chipset which greatly improves the user experience. For more details, see our dedicated Apple Watch Series 8 vs Series 9 guide.

The Apple Watch Series 9 landed on September 12, 2023.

The largest Apple Watch Series 9 model is 45mm. The Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 are available in 49mm.

