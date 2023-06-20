Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With an IP6X dust resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H and EN13319 certifications, the Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s most durable wearable yet. It’s built for adventurers apt to take their smartwatch into the elements. With that said, any device can benefit from a little extra protection. We round up the best Apple Watch Ultra cases to add one more layer to your device.

The best Apple Watch Ultra cases The Apple Watch lineup has seen a long line of improved specs, and the Ultra currently represents the peak of Apple device durability. It’s the perfect companion for outdoor enthusiasts and fitness buffs looking for a hardy gym companion. To give your titanium case even more protection from wear and tear, shop the devices below.

Spigen Thin Fit: The best Apple Watch Ultra Case

Amazon

Our pick for the best blend of form and function, the Spigen Thin Fit maintains the Apple Watch Ultra’s form factor. Its slim, snap-on design is perfect for avoiding dings on your daily commute and preventing scratches to the device’s titanium case. Plus, it’s only $14.99 which seems like a no-brainer when it comes to extending the lifespan of your device.

Spigen Rugged Armor: A more rugged option from Spigen

Amazon

For less than $20, the Spigen Rugged Armor adds a layer of strong yet flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) material to your Apple Watch Ultra to help absorb shocks and prevent scratches. With raised bezels, it also gives the device’s oversized display a buffer from accidental bumps. Though not as sleek as the company’s thin-fit design, this option from Spigen can stand up to even tougher environments.

MAGEASY Odyssey Aluminum: The most attractive Apple Watch Ultra Case

Amazon

Not all protection has to transform your device into a black rubber gadget reminiscent of something Batman might have on his wrist. The MAGEASY Odyssey case offers an upscale alternative with a metallic watch case made from lightweight aluminum. While still providing shock absorption and plenty of coverage, this case maintains the elevated look of your original purchase. It will cost you, however. The accessory is currently listed at $49.99. If you have the Alpine Loop, this choice may not be for you. Some reviewers mentioned the strap being incompatible.

AmBand M1 Sport Series: The best band-style pick

Amazon

A truly all-in-one find, the AmBand M1 Sports Series covers all the bases. Its unibody strap and case are made from waterproof TPU for durable protection you can strap on in one simple step. The band even integrates a tempered glass screen protector to make sure your Apple Watch Ultra display stays scratch free. For $30, it’s available in five different colorways, each including metallic clasps for an upscale look.

Elkson Quattro Max: The best Apple Watch Ultra case with a built-in screen protector

Amazon

Though first and foremost a bumper-style watch case, the Elkson Quattro Max also integrates a screen protector for maximizing scratch resistance. The Apple Watch Ultra features a Sapphire crystal lens, so while a screen protector shouldn’t be absolutely necessary, damage is bound to happen over time. Reviewers found this design easy to install and the bumper’s cutouts fit precisely around the Ultra’s buttons and crown. It’s also affordable at just $15.

Caseology Vault Case: An alternative thin fit

Amazon

Caseology is no stranger to our best lists when it comes to device accessories. This sleek Apple Watch Ultra case offers another thin, minimalist option that’s plenty durable yet won’t add excessive bulk to users’ wrists. Rather than a smooth rubber feel, the Vault Case features a textured finish that sets it apart from popular picks like the Spigen Thin Fit above. Like the Spigen though, this Caseology pick is just $15.

FAQs

Can I shower with the Apple Watch Ultra? Yes. The Apple Watch Ultra’s durability specs make it safe to wear in the shower.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra waterproof? The Apple Watch Ultra features water resistance up to 100 meters and is EN13319 certified for diving. This means it is safe to wear scuba diving up to 130 feet (40 meters) deep as well as during other activities like swimming and water skiing.

Which size Apple Watch Ultra should I get? The Apple Watch Ultra is only available in 49mm.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra case too larger for a woman? The Apple Watch Ultra is certainly oversized, but whether it is the right size for you depends on personal preference, not gender. Our wearables reviewer has petite wrists but thoroughly enjoyed the device and its large display during her testing period.

Will there be an Apple Watch Ultra 2? We hope so. Follow our Apple Watch Ultra 2 rumor hub to keep up with everything we know and want to see.

