The first cheap Samsung phone to get 6 years of Android updates is here

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed everything about the Galaxy A16 5G.

It’s the first phone in its category to get a promise of six years of Android updates.

The phone also features a triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging, and an IP54 dust and water protection rating.

Samsung has officially listed the Galaxy A16 5G on its Dutch website (h/t AndroidPlanet). The budget smartphone is the first Samsung device in its category to promise six generations of Android updates and six years of security patches. That means if you buy the Galaxy A16 5G, you can expect updates till October 2030. If you weren’t convinced that Samsung is the king of software updates, we hope you are now.

Currently, no $200 smartphone can boast of such long-term software updates. The Galaxy A16 5G is the first. Although Samsung hasn’t disclosed the price of the phone yet, we expect it to be in the same range as the Galaxy A15 5G, which is priced at $199.

It looks like other leaks about the Galaxy A16 5G were also accurate. The phone features an octa-core processor, and while Samsung never really mentions processor names in its official specs lists, it is believed that the A16 5G houses the Exynos 1330 chip.

The Galaxy A16 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A16 5 G’s front features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. You get 4GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (up to 1.5TB). However, you won’t be able to add two SIM cards to the phone if you plan on using a microSD card. The package is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which should be more than enough to get you through the day and then some. You also get 25W charging.

For photography, the Galaxy A16 5G packs a 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) setup at the back. It’s as basic as it gets, so don’t expect any Optical Image Stabilization or fancy zoom capabilities. There’s a 13MP shooter in the front for selfies.

The Galaxy A16 5G also gets an IP54 rating for basic dust and water resistance, another first for a budget Samsung phone.

Galaxy A16 5G price and availability Samsung hasn’t listed the Galaxy A16 5G in the US yet. The company’s Dutch website also doesn’t give away a price. It looks like Samsung jumped the gun a bit here and listed the phone sooner than it was supposed to do so. We’ll have to wait and see how much the phone will ultimately cost. Although, we don’t expect it to exceed $250.

