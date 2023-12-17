After living with a 3-in-1 Magsafe charger for a year, there’s no going back

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For roughly a year now, my Apple devices have been living a life of luxury. More specifically, thanks to a prominently placed charging station, my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods are consistently charged and ready for use. The Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad keeps powering up neat, convenient, and quick. It also helps me assert dominance in my household.

Off the bat, a charging pad appeals to my deep-seated desire to minimize clutter. No matter where I plug in with a regular charging cable, I immediately feel sloppy, like I better make it quick and stow the whole situation back out of sight. I’d hate for anyone to know that I plug my phone in. After a year with a charging pad, I cannot imagine returning to individual cables for each of my devices, and definitely not all in one place. I no longer live in fear of being taken down by a Devil’s Snare of cables.

The 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad creates an unobtrusive charging station for all of my Apple devices and saves me from a mess of cords.

Instead, with just one wire and a minimalist impression, a 3-in-1 charging pad earns a permanent home in plain sight. I keep mine at the center of my house in the kitchen, next to the pantry closet (the center of my heart). White and standing just one inch high, the pad blends in with the rest of the room.

This level of convenience has revolutionized my charging habits. I drop my devices for top-ups whenever they’re not in use. If I’m cooking dinner or cleaning dishes, my phone is an arm’s length away where I can still hear notifications, but charging rather than stowed in a pocket. When I’m thinking about working out but don’t actually feel like working out, my AirPods wait patiently, charging within eyesight to remind me of my procrastination. Even my smartwatch scoots its way onto the charger, laying flat when I’m in a rush or charging in Nightstand mode if I’m intentional. And if I feel particularly generous, I move my partner’s discarded iPhone to the charging pad.



Anyone who has ever received a screenshot from my partner will notice a pattern of minimal battery life displayed in the upper right corner. With strategically placed chargers in the car, office, and bedroom, he lives a life of cord-hopping, never fully filling up the tank. It drives me bonkers. Yet, despite rarely charging overnight, he seldom falls completely empty either.

I, on the other hand, experience flutters of panic the moment my power supply dips into the red zone. If I fall asleep without tucking in my phone as well, I’m appalled the next morning. I like my devices ready to flee the country at a moment’s notice so they can die on day two of my new identity instead of day one.

Whether you prioritize a full tank or live on the edge at low battery, the dedicated charging station offers everyone in the house the opportunity to conveniently top up.

These two personality types combine to form a household of vultures, constantly looking for an empty charging station to land on. In this regard, I often dominate by sheer proximity. I’m constantly in the kitchen looking for snacks or brewing more coffee. My elevated concern for power means I will also check both battery lives and swap the phones accordingly if needed. Again, generous, I know. I will then make a point to update my partner on his battery life and how he’s indebted to my benevolence.



I miss this game and the 3-in-1 charging pad whenever we are away from home. Though theoretically packable, the rigid pad takes up much more room than a simple cable and adapter, so it rarely makes trips. That means it’s back to a team of scraggly snakes to keep all my devices in working order. (I also miss Alexa in hotel rooms, though, so I may be too attached to my gadgets.) A design like Mophie’s 3-in-1 Travel Charger ($77.99 at Amazon) is better for an on-the-go amenity but doesn’t look as nice for permanent parking at home.

Though not as fast as dedicated cables, the Belkin 3-in-1 charging pad offers decent charging speeds for regular use. Apple Watches Series 7 and newer can even benefit from the fast-charging module. It’s a no-brainer for anyone tied to the Apple ecosystem. Given that includes most of my friends and family, it’s also an easy gift idea for others. I’m personally partial to the white model which shows less dust than the black. If you own compatible devices, it’s well worth the real estate on your desk, counter, or bedside table.

