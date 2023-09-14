David Imel / Android Authority

The Apple iPhone 15 series is out, and it includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Are you thinking of getting one of these? You may want to find out some things about the devices first. For example, does the iPhone 15 support wireless charging?

Which wireless chargers should I use with the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all support wireless charging. These devices come with two flavors of wireless charging, though. It’s important that you know what this entails.

The first type is Apple’s own MagSafe wireless charging, which allows 15W charging and uses magnets to attach the battery or charger to the back of the phone.

Additionally, you can use any non-Magsafe, traditional Qi wireless charger to juice up your device. That said, the charging speed will be reduced to 7.5W on standard Qi wireless chargers.

It’s also important that you know wireless charging is significantly slower than wired charging. Using USB-C and a 20W charger, as Apple recommends, you can take your iPhone 15 from 0% to up to 50% in 30 minutes. As an example, using a physical cable, we were able to charge the iPhone 14 in 100 minutes. Achieving the same with the iPhone 14 Pro took about 80 minutes.

As a comparison, using MagSafe usually takes iPhones from 0% to 50% in about an hour. Reaching a full charge will take over two hours. Of course, we will have a better idea of how long charging takes once we start running the iPhone 15 through our tests. This information gives you an idea of how fast wireless charging will be on the iPhone 15, though.

For obvious reasons, we would recommend that you use a MagSafe wireless charger. These will achieve faster 15W charging speeds and will provide the added convenience of magnetic attachment. Of course, regular Qi chargers will work, too, so you can continue using those if you already have them.

Our favorite wireless chargers for the iPhone 15: Apple MagSafe Charger ($36 at Amazon): Of course, nothing beats getting the official manufacturer option. The Apple MagSafe Charger is simple, nicely designed, and effective.

($36 at Amazon): Of course, nothing beats getting the official manufacturer option. The Apple MagSafe Charger is simple, nicely designed, and effective. Apple MagSafe Duo Charger ($129 at Amazon): If you want to charge your iPhone, plus either an Apple Watch or your AirPods, this one can charge two devices simultaneously. It’s also super portable.

($129 at Amazon): If you want to charge your iPhone, plus either an Apple Watch or your AirPods, this one can charge two devices simultaneously. It’s also super portable. Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand ($139 at Amazon): This is an excellent upgrade if you want an awesome wireless charger that can juice up your iPhone 15, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It charges three devices at once, and happens to be gorgeously designed. For more options, you can take a look at our list of the best iPhone 15 chargers. There is something for everyone in there. We also have a list of the best wireless chargers overall, if you’re looking for a Qi wireless charger.

Does the iPhone 15 support Qi2 wireless charging? While rumors suggested the iPhone 15 series would support Qi2 wireless charging, this is not the case. These phones support MagSafe and the usual Qi wireless charging standard. If you’re curious, here’s our guide on what Qi2 wireless charging is.

Can I use any wireless charger with my iPhone 15? You can use any Qi wireless charger with an iPhone 15, but standard Qi chargers will only charge it at 7.5W. If you want to take advantage of faster wireless charging speeds, you will need a MagSafe wireless charger, which can reach 15W.

Is it bad to use wireless charging instead of regular charging? This is not a topic that is covered often, but wireless charging is technically worse for your device when compared to wired charging. This is because one of the biggest battery performance killers is heat. Wireless charging produces a lot of heat. And because wireless charging is generally slower, this means your device is heating up for more extended periods of time.

Can I use a MagSafe charger with an Android device? At its core, MagSafe technology uses Qi wireless charging. This means that you can technically use a MagSafe charger with any Qi-compatible handset, including Android phones. That said, Android phones won’t sufficiently attach to MagSafe accessories magnetically. There are cases that add the magnets to the back, though. And you can get a MagSafe adapter for Android devices.

