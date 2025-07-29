This upcoming Android-powered Nintendo DS clone can emulate Switch games, and my wallet isn't ready

AYANEO

It has a massive 7-inch 165hz OLED screen on the top, and a 5-inch LCD on the bottom.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon G3 Gen 2, rather than the newer G3 Gen 3 on the Pocket S2.

Pricing will be somewhere between $275 and $415, with a full price reveal coming next month.

The AYANEO Pocket DS is one of the most exciting Android gaming handhelds in years for fans of the Nintendo DS and 3DS. The dual-screened handheld was first revealed just yesterday alongside more devices and a new sub-brand, but it didn’t take long for us to learn more. In a follow-up livestream today, the company revealed more about the device, including specs and a pricing window.

Starting with the screens, it will sport a massive 7-inch 165Hz 1080p OLED screen on the top and a 5-inch LCD panel on the bottom. The resolution on the smaller screen is just 1024 x 768, but the 4:3 aspect ratio is perfect for retro games.

The two screens obviously lend themselves to optimal Nintendo DS and 3DS emulation, but they can also be used to run two apps at the same time. The preview showed an Android game running on the top screen, with a video playing on the bottom.

The top of the frame has a remarkably thin metal build, but the body of the device has a plastic construction with ergonomic grips. The clamshell opens a full 180 degrees, with a stepless construction and a magnetic closing mechanism.

It has small, inset TMR sticks, and they’re the same ones used on the Pocket S2. There are also linear Hall effect triggers and full membrane microswitch buttons, with a variety of buttons beneath the screen. Unlike the Pocket S2, there’s no headphone jack to be found, but there are two front-facing speakers on the inside of the device.

AYANEO has been developing the device for over a year, and it’s come up with some custom software to keep things working smoothly. You can swipe with three fingers to move an app from the top screen to the bottom screen or vice versa. You can also turn off one of the screens to save battery life by holding one of the buttons below the screen.

The Pocket DS will have enough power for everything, including Switch games.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon G3 Gen 2, a powerful gaming handheld-focused chip. It’s the same chip as the AYANEO Pocket DMG and ACE, and although it’s since been superseded by the G3 Gen 3, it’s still more than powerful enough to run anything that’s possible to emulate on Android, including Nintendo Switch games.

It packs a large 8,000mAh battery with fast charging, so it should be capable of playing Nintendo DS and 3DS titles for ten hours or more on a single charge.

AYANEO stopped short of revealing full pricing, but it did tease that pricing would be somewhere between $275 and $415 (“2xxx Chinese Yuan”). That’s surprisingly reasonable for a device with these specs and this design, although it’s well into the premium category of Android gaming handhelds.

The Indiegogo preview page is up now, with the campaign expected to launch in late August after a full price reveal event. The company claims devices will begin shipping in November, so it might arrive just in time to escape your in-laws over the holidays.

