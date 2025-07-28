AYANEO just launched a budget-focused sub-brand, and Retroid and ANBERNIC should be scared

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO just launched a new, budget-focused sub-brand called KONKR.

It’s first device is the Pocket FIT, with more details coming soon.

This is the first serious threat Retroid and ANBERNIC have faced in the budget/mid-range Android handheld space.

Right at the end of its three-hour-plus livestream today where it revealed gorgeous dual-screened Pocket DS, AYANEO dropped yet another bombshell on the handheld gaming space. The brand is known for expensive, luxurious gaming devices that spare no expense, but now it’s launching a budget-focused sub-brand to compete with the likes of Retroid and ANBERNIC.

Called KONKR, the new sub-brand was initially going to be announced alongside the new Qualcomm gaming chips back in March. That all but ensures that its first device, the Pocket FIT, will be sporting one of these new chips. AYANEO only revealed that it will be a Qualcomm chip in today’s announcement, but my money is on the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2. That’s the same chip that will power the Retroid Pocket 6.

In terms of design, it looks strikingly similar to the ultra-premium AYANEO Pocket S2. The Pocket Fit has an all-glass front, with small sticks and stacked shoulder buttons. It’s also almost exactly the same size. However, it has a far more rounded design, with ergonomic grips and buttons on the back. It will also have a “high refresh rate display,” which rules out the 60hz panel used in the Pocket S2.

It was shown off in white, black, and yellow/black colorways to match the rest of AYANEO’s recent releases.

The livestream also revealed that KONKR handhelds will be powered by the same software and have the same general design aesthetic as AYANEO’s premium devices. Price is typically the main complaint consumers have about AYANEO products, so providing the same quality at a lower pricepoint might be a recipe for success.

KONKR is set to put major pressure on competitors like Retroid and ANBERNIC.

More details will be revealed in a separate livestream tomorrow, so hopefully we’ll get a full look at specs and release windows then. The device itself will be on display at the Qualcomm booth at ChinaJoy 2025 starting August 1, alongside the newly-announced Pocket DS.

Interestingly, AYANEO also revealed a budget-focused Windows handheld called the KONKR Fit. Unlike Windows devices from AYANEO, it’s focused on endurance, with a massive 80Wh battery. The company claims the 7-inch device is significantly smaller than alternatives like the ROG Ally X, which is great news for portability. No word yet on pricing, specs, or release dates.

The company also teased a new “Code R” lineup of entry level devices. The first has the temporary moniker “Code R-1” and promises to offer a truly affordable experience. It’s not yet clear whether this will fall under the AYANEO or KONKR banners, nor if it will even run Android. It’s entirely possible that it will be a line of cheap Linux handhelds to compete with Miyoo or TrimUI.

In any case, this is the first major shakeup we’ve seen in the Android handheld gaming space in years. While a few new brands have popped up offering niche Android handhelds, this is the first time a company with real design sense has challenged the stranglehold that Retroid and ANBERNIC have on the mid-range gaming handheld market.

It’s too soon to say whether or not these devices will be successful, but AYANEO is one of the few companies pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Android gaming handhelds. If KONKR devices can hit the right pricepoint, they might quickly become some of the most desirable handhelds you can buy.

