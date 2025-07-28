The first dual-screen Android gaming clamshell was just announced, and it looks incredible

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO announced the Pocket DS, an upcoming dual-screened Android gaming handheld.

The first of its kind, it features two enormous screens and inset sticks.

The company also teased a new Game Boy-like vertical handheld, and several Windows devices.

The Pocket DS will have a full announcement event tomorrow.

AYANEO has been absolutely crushing it this year, with tons of premium releases and unique form-factors added to its catalog of retro gaming handhelds. The Flip 1S DS was an interesting (albiet expensive) foray into Nintendo DS-style Windows clamshell handhelds, but fans have been clamoring for an Android-powered alternative. And now the company has delivered.

The AYANEO Pocket DS is an upcoming Android clamshell with two massive screens. A finished prototype was shown off in a livestream today, and although no specs were revealed, a few details can be approximated. The top screen appears to be a standard 16:9 panel, likely around 6.7-inches. The bottom screen is smaller to make space for the controls, likely rocking a more retro-friendly 4:3 aspect ratio.

In the preview, the bottom screen displayed some kind of custom software, which will likely be key to getting the dual-screen experience to work smoothly on Android. The SUGAR 1 showed that it’s possible, although that device had a much more unusual form factor.

Next to the screen are two medium-sized inset sticks to allow the top to close. The body of the device has curved grips on the back for improved ergonomics.

This is the first dual-screened Android gaming clamshell to hit the market.

Full details about the Pocket DS will be revealed in a separate livestream tomorrow, so stay tuned for more details. The device will also be on display at the Qualcomm booth at ChinaJoy 2025 starting August 1.

Apart from the Pocket DS, AYANEO also announced a new Game Boy-like vertical handheld, although it stopped short of actually showing it off. The preview looked far more angular than the Pocket DMG, with the company claiming it’s a “Built as a passion project for true handheld enthusiasts.”

AYANEO also gave details about its upcoming Gaming Pad tablet, which was first announced earlier this year. It’s a chunky little tablet with an 8.3-inch 120hz LCD display and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The company only revealed that it’s still under development, and showed off a telescopic controller companion that will be sold separately.

The company announced a few Windows devices, including a “mini laptop” called the Flip 11. This is AYANEO’s first gaming laptop, although it may be a while before we learn more. There’s also a new entry in the company’s line of retro-inspired mini PCs, called the AM01S. Like its predecessor, it features a flip up secondary screen, and comes with one of four AMD Ryzen processors, maxing out with the AI 9 HX 370.

Two more mini PCs, called the AM03 and AM04, are also in the works. They appear to be more budget-focused devices for a wider audience, with understated designs.

While these devices are interesting, the biggest news is clearly the Pocket DS. If AYANEO manages to do things right, this could be one of the most exciting Android gaming handhelds of all time. Fans have been clamoring for a Nintendo 3DS successor for years, and this might finally be it.

