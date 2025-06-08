If I had to choose just one retro gaming handheld, this is the one I'd pick

AYANEO Pocket ACE The AYANEO Pocket ACE offers excellent emulation performance in an incredibly small package. If you want a small device to play your entire collection, this is the one to buy.

When AYANEO first announced the Pocket ACE earlier this year, I was pretty lukewarm about it. It was billed as a “retro” focused handheld, but much like the Pocket DMG, it had specs to compete with the heavyweights.

Everything was at odds: the 3:2 screen is between retro and modern consoles, the design was D-pad-centric but had two small sticks, and the massive 6,000mAh battery is nearly as big as the Steam Deck OLED. Aside from the Retro Power colorway I tested, nothing about this screamed “retro.”

After testing the device, I have to admit that AYANEO was right. This is the perfect retro gaming console, but it’s also so much more. This thing could replace every other retro gaming handheld in my collection, and I wouldn’t even be upset.

Struggles of the middle child

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

To understand my initial confusion, you have to compare the AYANEO Pocket ACE to the rest of the company’s devices. On the larger side, you have the 6.2-inch Pocket S and the 7-inch Pocket EVO. The EVO in particular is one of the most capable handhelds I’ve ever used, and it can comfortably play any system that’s currently possible to emulate.

On the smaller side, you have the AYANEO Pocket MICRO and MICRO Classic. These 3:2 handhelds are designed for GBA games, with perfect 4x integer scaling in a GBA Micro-like form factor. They can play other systems, but the design and chipset have more limitations than the rest of AYANEO’s lineup.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Compared to those two devices, the Pocket ACE is undoubtedly the middle child (as you can see above). Despite that, it can still do everything those devices can. It has the same aspect ratio as the Pocket MICRO for GBA goodness, and the same chipset as the Pocket S and EVO for cutting-edge emulation.

The Pocket ACE is the best of AYANEO's Android handhelds in one package.

Most importantly, it isn’t a series of bad compromises but rather a mishmash of the best that those devices have to offer. It feels like AYANEO learned from those devices to create something entirely new.

Starting with the design, it’s compact but premium, with some of the best controls I’ve tested in a device this size. The D-pad is a highlight, as are the surprisingly quiet buttons and Hall Effect analog triggers. Even the two small sticks are surprisingly decent. Sure, they’re not as comfortable as the incredible full-size sticks on the Pocket EVO, but they get the job done when they need to and sit low enough to be out of the way when they don’t.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

I was also happy to see that AYANEO moved the start and select buttons back to the top for the ACE. There are still four buttons on the bottom bezel, but they are hotkeys for the software. Also along the bottom bezel are two (mostly) forward-firing stereo speakers, which sound excellent. They’re placed so that you won’t cover them with your palms. My only complaint here is that there’s no headphone jack.

The bumpers and triggers have a smooth finish, but due to their size, I never really felt like they needed a grippy texture. The Hall Effect triggers feel great, and they sit right in the middle of my trigger fingers for easy shooting. Next to them are the Android back and home buttons, which thankfully are far enough away from the triggers to avoid accidental presses. There’s an air intake vent on the back and outflow on the top, so none of the heat reached my delicate gamer fingers.

The screen itself is a beautiful 4.5-inch IPS panel that blends right into the device. It’s plenty bright and the colors look fantastic, but I couldn’t help but wish it were an OLED panel for one reason, and it isn’t perfect blacks. The Pocket ACE shows noticeable light bleed in low-light situations. Honestly, it didn’t bother me while gaming and my eyes didn’t even see it after a while, but it shouldn’t be an issue on a device this premium.

That being said, I think the Pocket ACE does a good job of carving out its own niche in the lineup. Essentially, it’s the small one that can play everything. The design isn’t perfect for every system and aspect ratio, but it makes the right concessions to comfortably play your entire retro game collection on a single device.

A pocket powerhouse

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

When it comes to performance, the Pocket ACE again doesn’t disappoint. Obviously retro games run like a dream, and the 3:2 aspect ratio means 4:3 systems feature minimal bezels. I actually played through the entirety of Super Mario World on the SNES for the first time in years on a whim because it was so comfortable on this device.

Sticking to older systems on the balanced power profile, I got well over 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. I actually struggled to even drain the battery on this thing without dipping into more modern consoles.

For casual gamers, the 6,000mAh battery can last a full week, and the 40W charging topped it off in roughly 90 minutes in my testing. There’s no charger in the box though, so you’ll have to source a compatible charger if you don’t already have one.

More demanding systems like the PlayStation 2 and GameCube are also no problem for the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 SoC. This is one of the most powerful chipsets available on a gaming handheld, only edged out slightly by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Odin 2 lineup.

For comparison, I ran the Pocket ACE and the AYN Odin 2 Portal through our standard suite of benchmarks and found the Odin 2 Portal has roughly a 10% CPU advantage. The GPU scores were nearly identical and even favored the Pocket ACE in a few occasions. However, the Odin 2 Portal performed significantly better when it came to thermals, with the Pocket ACE reaching a peak temperature of 46°C.

Granted, the Odin 2 Portal is nearly twice as big, so it’s much easier to keep cool. The heat on the Pocket ACE is also concentrated in the middle and top of the device, so I couldn’t feel any heat while holding it, despite the size. That said, the fans get very loud on max settings.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Benchmarks are one thing, but the best way to push these devices is with the most demanding emulators. I tested the Pocket ACE on a variety of Nintendo Switch emulators, including Citron, Eden, and Yuzu to see how it would stack up.

The results were a mixed bag. Games like Mario Kart 8, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership all ran smoothly, with a few graphical glitches here and there. Other games, like Metroid Dread, struggled to get in-game.

The Pocket ACE can emulate anything that's possible to emulate on Android.

I’d chalk this up to the software more than the hardware, but the takeaway is that this device is powerful enough to emulate some Switch games. Other cutting-edge cases like Windows and PS3 emulation are less performant due to a lack of community optimizations. Hopefully, as these Snapdragon G-series chips become more common, we’ll see better driver support.

On the plus side, the 3:2 display still looks great with 16:9 games. That’s good news for systems like the PSP, which can’t easily change their aspect ratio. Android games also play well, and the compatibility issues the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 faced on previous devices have largely been remedied.

AYANEO Pocket ACE review verdict: The only handheld you need

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

So should you buy the Pocket ACE? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for. If you’ve already got a small collection of retro gaming handhelds and want to start specializing, this jack-of-all-trades probably isn’t your best bet.

But if you want something relatively small that can play everything, this can be the ace up your sleeve. The combination of build quality, chipset, and controls can make it the only handheld you’ll ever need to emulate every system under the sun. Granted, you will pay a premium for it, since it starts at $459 for the 8GB+128GB configuration. The 16GB+1TB Retro Power version that I tested jumps up to $699, but I think that’s overkill for this handheld’s strengths.

The Pocket ACE is expensive, but it can comfortably emulate your entire retro collection.

It isn’t without competition, though. The AYN Odin 2 Mini ($329 at Manufacturer site) is its closest peer, and it sacrifices comfort for the more reliable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset tested above. The Retroid Pocket Mini V2 ($199 at Manufacturer site) is another, and although it’s not as powerful or premium, it’s certainly a lot cheaper.

If you do decide to buy the AYANEO Pocket ACE, I’d recommend you do so soon. I listed the final retail prices above, but the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is still running with significant discounts. The $339 early bird price on the cheapest model is more than reasonable for a device that can emulate your entire collection of retro games.

