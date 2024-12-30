AT&T, Verizon help calm our nerves following widespread hack

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T and Verizon have confirmed that they were targeted as part of the Salt Typhoon hack.

Both carriers said their networks were now clear in the wake of the hack.

Several telecommunications companies were affected by the so-called Salt Typhoon hack earlier this year. Now, AT&T and Verizon have officially revealed that they were indeed targeted but that their networks are now clear.

Verizon issued a statement to Bloomberg confirming that the carrier had “addressed” the incident: We have not detected threat actor activity in Verizon’s network for some time, and after considerable work addressing this incident, we can report that Verizon has contained the activities associated with this particular incident. The carrier also revealed that the attack targeted a “small number” of high-profile people in politics and government.

Meanwhile, AT&T disclosed that the Salt Typhoon hackers targeted people of interest to foreign intelligence: Based on our current investigation of this attack, the People’s Republic of China targeted a small number of individuals of foreign intelligence interest. In the relatively few instances in which an individual’s information was impacted, we have complied with our notification obligations in cooperation with law enforcement. The carrier added that it wasn’t seeing activity by state-sponsored actors on its network at the moment.

This latest news also comes a while after T-Mobile confirmed that its network was targeted as part of Salt Typhoon. Fortunately, the carrier said that customer data wasn’t affected by this attack.

