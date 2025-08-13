AT&T starts offering $240 loyalty discount to some users — here's who's eligible

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T is sending some existing Fiber broadband customers a $20 monthly loyalty discount for 12 months, for a total savings of $240.

The offer appears to be rolled out at random; eligibility doesn’t require being a long-time customer.

This follows uproar caused by Verizon’s pricing changes and other carriers rolling out retention and loyalty discounts.

A Reddit user received an email from AT&T informing them that the company is offering a $20 monthly discount on their fiber bill for a year, giving them an effective discount of $240. The discount will automatically start applying within one to three bill cycles, and the customer doesn’t have to do anything.

Other users commented in the thread that they’ve received this discount too, though some were apprehensive and thought it was a scam. Another Reddit thread mentions that the user was a Fiber user for just eight months and still got the discount. Some other users already have a 25% discount on Fiber, so they haven’t received this loyalty discount yet.

Note that this discount isn’t being offered to AT&T wireless users yet, as it is limited to Fiber broadband users for now. You’d also need to be an existing user for a while, though, given the reports, you don’t need to be a long-time user. The discount appears to be going out randomly, but it may be worth calling up AT&T to check if you can get the discount too.

