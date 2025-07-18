Google rolls back Pixel's controversial At a Glance change in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has restored colorful weather icons to Pixel’s At a Glance widget in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.

The earlier all-white icon design faced criticism for reducing readability.

The update also includes larger weather text and various other Pixel improvements.

Google is walking back a recent design change in the Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance widget. With the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update, colorful weather icons are returning after the company briefly switched to an all-white, minimalist look in the earlier beta release.

The shift to white icons in the first beta was met with mixed reactions from users. Some users appreciated the clean aesthetic, while others found the change less functional, noting that the icons blended into the background and made it harder to quickly understand weather conditions.

Google now seems to be responding to that feedback. The At a Glance widget in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 not only brings back colorful weather icons but also increases the font size of the weather data, making it easier to read at a glance.

At a glance white weather icons in previous beta At a glance colorful weather icons in new beta

The return of color improves visibility, and the weather information now stands out more clearly from the day and date, making it easier to interpret with just a quick look.

Beyond the weather icon update, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 also includes several other improvements and fixes for Pixel devices.

