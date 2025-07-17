Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is here to install with Google's latest bug fixes

Google just changed the way we’re going to be looking at new Android features with the introduction of its public Canary program, and while that’s going have a major impact on how Android 17 reveals itself to us, the company’s existing Beta programs are rolling right on like always. This summer we’ve already seen lots of progress towards what we’ll be getting from the next Pixel Drop in the form of Google’s Android 16 QPR1 releases, first with Beta 1 in May, and then Beta 2 in early June. Now it’s time for one of the final updates in this series, as we get our hands on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.