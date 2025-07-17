Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is here to install with Google's latest bug fixes
2 hours ago
- Following the release of QPR1 Beta 2.1 three weeks ago, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.
- This build includes the July 2025 Security Patch Level and several bug fixes.
- The update is available for the Pixel 6 and later.
Google just changed the way we’re going to be looking at new Android features with the introduction of its public Canary program, and while that’s going have a major impact on how Android 17 reveals itself to us, the company’s existing Beta programs are rolling right on like always. This summer we’ve already seen lots of progress towards what we’ll be getting from the next Pixel Drop in the form of Google’s Android 16 QPR1 releases, first with Beta 1 in May, and then Beta 2 in early June. Now it’s time for one of the final updates in this series, as we get our hands on Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3.
Google shares that Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available for users registered with the Android Beta for Pixel program. Like other recent releases, this one supports devices from the Pixel 6 series on up. The build ID is BP31.250610.004, and it includes the following fixes:
- An issue around RTOS task list corruption that was causing restarts. (Issue #420999948, Issue #426316038)
- Launcher not completely displaying (Issue #428088033, Issue #428405658, Issue #429817851)
- Notification display issues (Issue #421792538, Issue #422749237, Issue #420418750, Issue #428896474)
- The media player in the notification pulldown fails to fully display and function. (Issue #419184923, Issue #421879049, Issue #421810067, Issue #423172198, Issue #422560004, Issue #424116279)
- Full phone restart due to class loader issues (Issue #427676713)
- Kernel issue causing restarts (Issue #408888279, Issue #409949346, Issue #409960197, Issue #410624610, Issue #407373090, Issue #430095518)
- Camera non-functional at startup with black screen (Issue #421870862, Issue #420725698)
- Status bar icons missing corner padding (Issue #419573315, Issue #419134909)
- Notification shade message folding breaks (Issue #421366916)
