Google's At a Glance weather icons are getting a controversial minimalist makeover

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR1 beta users are noticing a change to the weather at a glance icon.

The icon now appears flat and colorless.

This change is happening in QPR1 beta only, not stable Android 16.

If you’re an Android 16 QPR1 beta user and noticed that At a Glance looks a little different lately, you’re not alone. Google has rolled out an update to the weather icons that appears to have users divided.

At a Glance, which appears at the top of the Pixel Launcher, can show you a variety of information, including the weather. For weather, you’ll usually see a colorful icon representing the forecast and the temperature next to it. For example, if it’s going to be a cloudy day, you’ll see an icon that shows a yellow sun hiding behind some white clouds.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

However, it looks like this could change in the future. Android 16 QPR1 beta users are beginning to notice that these icons have lost their color after a recent update. These icons now appear flat and colorless, as you can see in the screenshots below. This change is happening only in the QPR1 beta; the update has not yet been rolled out to the stable channel.

It appears the change to all white icons was spotted as early as about a month ago by Reddit user samhot66. While there are plenty of users who dislike the update, not everyone agrees. One commenter says, “I actually prefer it without colors. Cleaner. The colored icons we had were pretty ugly.” While another commenter says, “I don’t dislike it at all. But it’s just far too small now.”

