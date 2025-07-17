Here are the new features for Pixels in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google has released the third and final beta for Android 16’s first quarterly platform release (QPR1). Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is available without a detailed changelog, which is typical for these releases. We’ve already started digging into the build to find out what’s new, though, and here’s what we’ve discovered so far.

Note: At the time of this article’s publication, Google has only released the Generic System Images (GSIs) for Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. The update has not yet begun to roll out for Pixel phones. Once it does, we’ll be able to dive more deeply into the release to see what’s new.

The screen magnifier can now zoom into the keyboard In Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3, there’s a new “magnify keyboard” option under Settings > Accessibility > Magnification. This feature lets you “zoom into the keyboard to see emojis and letters when using full-screen magnification.”

Screen magnification options in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 Screen magnification options in July Android Canary/QPR1 Beta 3 build

We first spotted this in the Android Canary release earlier this week, but its availability in Beta 3 suggests it’ll be included in the upcoming stable QPR1 release.

Other Android Canary features not enabled in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3… In case you were wondering what other new features from the Android Canary release are available in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3, I’m afraid there aren’t many. The new screen saver features designed for phones with Qi2 charging are missing, as is the “enhanced HDR brightness” option that lets you control how bright your screen gets when HDR content is visible. The dedicated ‘Parental controls’ menu is also not present on the Settings homepage, and the new 90:10 split-screen ratio is not available.

The stable release of Android 16 QPR1 is scheduled for September 3, 2025, but the beta program for QPR2 will likely kick off before then. If you’re currently in the Android 16 QPR1 beta and want to receive the public stable release, now is a good time to unenroll from the program. Staying enrolled will likely result in your device being automatically updated to the next beta track (QPR2) instead of the stable build.

This article will be updated as we find new features. Check back later for more information!

