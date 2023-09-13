Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: Which should you buy?

Apple

Apple’s ninth series wearable is officially here in all its familiar glory. Though the smartwatch still looks largely the same as last year, there are a few new features on board compared to older models. Against Apple’s budget-friendly SE 2, the Apple Watch Series 9 stands out even more. It’s also much pricier. So which device is best for you? Read our Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2 to find out.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: At a glance Apple's wearables may look similar, but there are a few significant differences. Below is a quick summary of the biggest distinguishers between the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE 2. The Apple Watch SE 2 is significantly cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Series 9 offers a more powerful processing chip and other internal hardware improvements

The Apple Watch Series 9 devices feature larger case sizes with brighter, optional always-on displays.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also offers a more durable build in a variety of materials and colors including pink.

The Apple Watch SE 2 lacks the ECG, temperature sensor, and SpO2 monitor found on the Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2 specs



Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch SE 2 Display

Apple Watch Series 9 LTPO OLED Retina

396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Apple Watch SE 2 LTPO OLED Retina

368 x 448 pixels (44mm)



324 x 394 pixels (40mm)



Up to 1000 nit brightness

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm:

44 x 38 x 10.7mm

33g



40mm:

40 x 34 x 10.7mm

26.4g



Durability

Apple Watch Series 9 WR50

IP6X-certified

Apple Watch SE 2 WR50

SoC

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple S9 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Apple Watch SE 2 Apple S8 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

RAM

Apple Watch Series 9 1GB

Apple Watch SE 2 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch Series 9 32GB

Apple Watch SE 2 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch Series 9 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch SE 2 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch Series 9 WatchOS 10

Apple Watch SE 2 WatchOS 9

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red, and Pink



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Apple Watch SE 2 Aluminum

Midnight, Starlight, Silver



Connectivity

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2475 (41mm)

Model A2477 (45mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Sensors

Apple Watch Series 9 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Apple Watch SE 2 Always-on altimeter

Second-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Compatibility

Apple Watch Series 9 iOS 17 or later

Apple Watch SE 2 iOS 17 or later



Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: Features



Apple

There is a lot more common ground between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE 2 than you may think. Both models offer seamless iPhone integration, unmatched third-party app support, and plenty of first-party tools. Since the SE 2 is eligible for the new watchOS 10 update, the devices will also share very similar software experiences. However, Apple did significantly update the Series 9 with a more powerful S9 chipset than the S8 found in the SE 2. This means the newer device will have improved processing speeds and offer an overall smoother smartwatch experience. The new S9 silicon also features a four-core neural engine that processes Siri commands on-device so Series 9 users don’t need a data connection to control their device via voice assistant. Users can ask Siri to access general health data or prompt workouts.

Similarly, the Series 9 also features a new Double Tap gesture control that allows users to perform actions with just one hand. Thanks to the device’s powerful processor, it leverages data from its motion and heart rate sensors to identify when users tap their fingers together. Double Tap can be used for everything from starting a phone call to snoozing and alarm to swiping through Smart Stacks. Meanwhile, the device’s upgraded ultra-wideband (U2) broadens the Apple Watch Series 9’s Find My device capabilities. Now users can ping their iPhone from their wrist and the device will navigate to any location within 20 feet. In short, the Series 9 is a powerful device.

Though the two devices are very similar in basic feature sets, but the Series 9 offers a few advanced health sensors not found on the cheaper SE 2 and a powerful new chipset.

Another area the devices truly deviate is in health tracking. Both watches cover the basics, offering everything from activity and step tracking to sleep and heart rate monitoring. They also both provide potentially life-saving crash detection, fall detection, and menstrual cycle tracking. For more advanced health monitoring though, the Series 9 pulls ahead. The pricier model packs ECG capabilities, an SpO2 sensor, and a useful body temperature sensor that offers more detailed sleep tracking and cycle tracking capabilities. It also features a newer heart rate sensor compared to the SE’s 2nd gen sensor.

Both devices offer a claim of 18 hours of battery life per charge, with low-power mode extending run time by another 18 hours. Notably, we typically find Apple products outperform their quoted battery specs. The Series 9 offers faster charging speeds than the SE 2, powering up from zero to 80% in just 45 minutes compared to the SE 2 model’s 90-minute lag.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: Design

At first glance, the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE 2 are hard to tell apart. They both feature the traditional Apple Watch rounded rectangle shape, shared bands, and colorful displays. They each rely on a single back button and a digital crown plus a responsive touchscreen.

The company’s most affordable device, the Apple Watch SE 2 is available in 44mm and 40mm cases made of a nylon composite material. This helps the line cut production costs as well as weight. The SE 2 does not feature sapphire glass protection. The display also has a lower resolution than the Series 9 and doesn’t offer always-on capabilities.

The Series 9, meanwhile, is available in stainless steel or aluminum, each in a variety of colors. Shoppers can find the flagship device in 45mm and 41mm cases with Sapphire glass protection and IP6X certification.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: Price and colors



Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS): Starts at $249

Starts at $249 Apple Watch SE 2 (LTE): Starts at $299 Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): Launched at $399

Launched at $399 Apple Watch Series 9 (LTE): Launched at $499

The Apple Watch Series 9 launched on September 12, 2023, with a starting price of $399. Prices vary depending on case size and material and adding LTE to the lineup will cost shoppers an extra $100 upcharge. A for colorways, the series includes aluminum options in Starlight, Midnight, Silver, Product Red, and Pink and stainless steel picks in Silver, Graphite, and Gold.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 9 Powerful new processor • Upgraded display with 2000 nit brightness • New gesture controls and Siri features MSRP: $399.00 Apple's most convenient smartwatch The new S9 chip makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the most capable, and battery friendly Apple watch to date. Enjoy improved security, improved functionality in low-connectivity situations, and improved health tracking. Introducing new Double-Tap gesture. See price at Apple

The Apple Watch SE 2 debuted last year, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. A wallet-friendly Apple Watch, the device starts at $249. It’s also available with LTE support for an extra $50. Both sizes of the Apple Watch SE 2 are available in Starlight, Midnight, and Silver.

Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple Watch SE (2022) Great value • Handy Low Power Mode • Excellent processor and software MSRP: $249.00 Apple's budget-friendly lineup packs all the tools the average user really needs With unrivaled app support, detailed fitness tracking, and improved sleep monitoring, the SE 2022 is a great entry point into the Apple ecosystem. It trades a few advanced health sensor for a more affordable price tag, but still offers all the essential features most shoppers want. See price at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2: Which should you buy?

Apple Series 9

The Apple Watch line is a story of interactive change. With a few exceptions, shoppers often find very similar devices year after year. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as we feel the company offers the best smartwatch experience available for iOS users. However, it also means that upgrading isn’t always necessary. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 9 vs SE 2, the decision is a bit more nuanced. The SE 2 represents Apple’s budget offering, sacrificing a few features in favor of a cheaper price tag. It forces shoppers to ask, do I want more or do I want to pay less?

The Apple Watch Series represents the best of the best when it comes to Apple's standard lineup but the SE 2 is still a fantastic entry-level device.

Boiled down, the SE 2 doesn’t offer the same protection, display features, or advanced sensors. We think there are tremendous benefits to the temperature sensor, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring on the Series 9, but that doesn’t mean they are entirely necessary. Sure, if you want the best of the best, the newest flagship is the right choice. If however, you don’t need these health tools and are willing to make a few sacrifices for the sake of your wallet, we highly recommend the SE 2. It’s a great entry-level device for any iOS user. That’s it for our Apple Watch Series 9 vs Watch SE 2 comparison. Which do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you prefer the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE 2? 1 votes Apple Watch Series 9 0 % Apple Watch SE 2 100 %

FAQs

When did the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation come out? The Apple Watch SE 2 landed alongside the Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra in September, 2022.

Are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 waterproof? The Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 feature water resistance ratings of 50 ATM. This means they are safe for swimming with up to depths of 50 meters. The Apple Watch Series 9 and SE 2 are also both safe to wear while showering, however, steam can be damaging over time.

How long does the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 battery last? The Apple Watch Series 9 and SE 2 both feature 18 hour battery life claims. We often find Apple Watches outlast these claims.

Do the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 come with a charger? Yes, both Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 come with a charging cable. You will need to purchase a power adapter.

Can the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 measure blood pressure? Unfortunately, neither the Apple Watch Series 9 nor the Apple Watch SE 2 can measure blood pressure.

Do the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch SE 2 track sleep? Yes! The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE 2 each track overnight stats including sleep stages, duration, and more. Thanks to its advanced health sensors, the Series 9 offers more sleep tracking details such as skin temperature and SpO2.

Comments