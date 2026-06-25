Apple's next wearable could put the Oura Ring and Galaxy Ring in its sights

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple may be working on a smart ring called the “iRing,” according to a leak, though details remain extremely limited for now.

If it happens, the iRing could compete with devices like the Oura Ring and Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.

For now, the iRing is just a rumor, with no clarity on features, timeline, or whether it will ever actually launch.

Smart rings are becoming something people can actually rely on. Wearables like the Oura Ring and Samsung’s Galaxy Ring prove that you don’t always need a screen on your wrist or in your pocket to track your health. Sometimes, a tiny ring is enough to tell you how well you slept, how stressed you are, or whether you should take it easy today. And now, Apple might be thinking along the same lines.

According to a post by leaker Kosutami on X, Apple may be working internally on an “iRing.” The post itself is very short and doesn’t explain much — just that the “iRing thing” is under development. But as usual with Apple-related leaks, even a small hint like this is enough to spark a lot of curiosity.

It also kind of makes sense. Apple usually doesn’t jump into new product categories first. It watches what others are doing, figures out what works, and then tries to build its own version with tighter integration and a more polished experience.

If Apple does enter the smart ring space, it’s easy to picture the kind of experience it might aim for. For example, instead of wearing an Apple Watch to bed, you could just wear a ring that tracks your sleep. Or imagine going through your day without a watch at all, but still getting health and fitness insights in the background through your iPhone.

That said, this is still very early and very thin on details. The rumor doesn’t mention how far along the project is, what it would actually do, or even whether it might make it to market. And with Apple, “under development” can mean anything from a serious prototype to something that never sees the light of day.

So while the idea of an “iRing” is fun to think about, it’s best to treat it as exactly that for now — a possibility, but maybe not a product you’ll be buying anytime soon.

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