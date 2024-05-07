Apple could finally catch up to Android with its own Generative AI photo editing tools

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly planning to add Generative AI-powered photo editing tools to its Photos app.

The tools could launch later this year.

One of them is said to be called “Clean Up” and could allow users to remove objects from photos.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new version of its Photos app with Generative AI-powered editing tools. According to information obtained by AppleInsider, the new AI tools on Apple’s Photos app will deliver “Photoshop-grade editing capabilities.”

Ahead of today’s expected iPad launch, the Apple logo promoting the event on its website has suddenly turned interactive, allowing users to erase it with their mouse. The publication says this could be a teaser for the upcoming AI editing tools. However, the company could very easily be promoting its rumored new Apple Pencil.

Apple is believed to be releasing its new AI editing features in the Photos app later this year. The app is available on a range of Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. However, it’s unclear if the editing tools will be available on all platforms.

One of the new AI features reportedly coming to the Photos app is called “Clean Up.” AppleInsider says it will be available inside the edit menu of a new version of the Photos app alongside existing options for adjustments, filters, and cropping. It essentially replaces Apple’s Retouch tool and is expected to let users remove large and small objects from photos.

“Users will be able to select an area of a photo via a brush tool and remove specific objects from an image. In internal versions of the app, testers can also adjust the brush size to allow for easier removal of smaller or larger objects,” the outlet writes.

With the new iPads launching later today at the “Let Loose” event, Apple could preview the new AI editing tool to showcase the new iPads’ AI capabilities. We’ll have to wait and watch.

