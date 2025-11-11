After Galaxy S26 Edge, another top-tier thin phone could be on its way out

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has paused production plans for the next iPhone Air without setting a new release date.

The iPhone Air 2 is still being worked on, but with production also ending for the iPhone Air, its future remains unclear.

Samsung also reportedly canceled its Galaxy S26 Edge after poor sales of the thin Galaxy S25 Edge model.

Thin phones are great in the hand and feel like the next logical step for smartphone evolution, but it doesn’t seem the market is ready for this future just yet. Thin phones currently compromise on key specifications, namely camera and battery life, and their high price tag makes them an even tougher sell. Samsung learnt it the hard way with the Galaxy S25 Edge, with poor sales reportedly forcing it to cancel its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. It seems Apple is on a similar path, as a new report suggests that the next iPhone Air will be delayed.

The Information, citing three unnamed individuals involved with the project, reports that Apple has notified its suppliers that it is taking the next iPhone Air off the schedule, without providing a new release date. Reportedly, Apple has “stopped short of canceling” the Air 2, though some engineers and suppliers are still working on it.

Apple’s manufacturing partner Luxshare has already stopped iPhone Air production last month. Apple’s second manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is reportedly planning to end production by the end of this month.

Apple has been rumored to launch the iPhone Air 2 next year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and a brand-new iPhone Fold. But with this report, it doesn’t seem like the future is rosy enough for the iPhone Air lineup, and by extension, for ultra-thin phones.

Samsung is rumored to be working on a different thin phone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this phone never sees the light of day if Apple goes ahead and cancels the iPhone Air 2. The Galaxy S25 Edge was a knee-jerk reaction to Apple’s iPhone Air, and with Apple considering bowing out due to poor sales, there’s no reason for Samsung to innovate once again.

