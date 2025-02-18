The iPhone 17 Air looks like a Pixel winking at you in freshly leaked renders

Front Page Tech

There has been a lot of speculation about the 2025 iPhones aping Google’s Pixel camera bar. As the year progresses, it seems increasingly likely that Apple has finalized the design for the iPhone 17 series, and is indeed going for a Pixel-inspired look. This year, Apple is also expected to ditch the “Plus” model in favor of an ultra-thin iPhone, reportedly named the iPhone 17 Air. Now, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech claims to have seen the finalized design for this slim iPhone and has created renders based on his information. What you’re seeing above is what the YouTuber believes to be the iPhone 17 Air.

The renders show that the upcoming iPhone will feature a single camera lens, something we’ve known for a while thanks to previous leaks. The stretched oval camera bar is the real kicker here as it’s obviously copied over from the Pixel 9 series. The flash and mic are positioned to the right of the camera bar, and the renders give the phone a playful vibe, almost as if it’s winking at you with one eye open and the other closed.

Digital Chat Station

Leaker Digital Chat Station also recently attested to the fact that the iPhone 17 series is going for this look. In a post on Weibo, the tipster said,”The ultra-thin new iPhone 17 Air has a horizontal strip runway design, and the Pro series has a horizontal large matrix design.” This essentially corroborated the iPhone 17 Air renders released by FPT.

Meanwhile, other details spotted in the renders show that the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature Apple’s Dynamic Island on the front. Buttons are also familiar, with the volume keys and Action button placed on the right and a power button as well as what looks like the Camera Control button on the left of the device. The iPhone 17 Air is also purpoted to be the as slim as 5.5mm at its thinnest point, which would make things all the more interesting.

