Apple iPad and iPad Mini go on sale; save up to $100

Are you looking to get a new tablet? It’s hard to beat iPads nowadays. They have gotten really good, for their prices. This is especially the case when you can catch them on sale, and right now, you can save a good chunk of change on the Apple iPad 10th Generation and the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $279 ($70 off) Get the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $399 ($100 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. Discounts are applied automatically, so all you need to do is add your favorite iPad to your cart and check out. All color versions are discounted, regardless of which tablet you prefer. The iPad is available in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The iPad Mini comes in Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

Apple iPad 10th Generation

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is very popular among our readers, and we can see why. It’s hard to beat a sub-$300 tablet that is as good as this one. Despite being so affordable, it handles any app with ease. I actually have this exact same model, and I have yet to encounter any slow-downs or hiccups.

The Apple A4 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM do much better than one would imagine. It can fly through my RAW photo edits on Lightroom, and it handles pretty much any mobile game with ease. We can comfortably say it is the best tablet for most people.

Performance aside, this tablet is still an Apple product, so it offers a pretty nice experience across the board. It has a really nice look, featuring Apple’s newer design language with a metal back, squared-off edges, and smaller bezels. It looks and feels great, and comes in a nice variety of colors for both traditional and more adventurous looks.

The display is pretty large at 10.9 inches, and it has a really sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. This makes it a perfect option for media consumption. Other tablets usually max out at QHD or Full HD, and the affordable iPad beats both standards at a super low price.

If you’re creative, you will be glad to know this tablet supports both the Apple Pencil First Generation and the Apple Pencil USB-C. There is no Apple Pencil Pro support here, but that’s why we’re also featuring the new iPad Mini in the next section!

Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro

Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) The new iPad Mini is everything you want in an iPad minimized for a more portable single-handed tablet. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

While we usually associate smaller devices with lower-end models, this is not the case with the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro. This is actually a more capable device than the regular iPad. It’s also more expensive, but right now, you can catch a $100 discount on it, bringing the price down to $399.

You’ll get a nice set of upgrades here. This device comes with an Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, so performance will be better. It’s also the most affordable iPad with Apple Intelligence support, which is definitely a plus.

The display is smaller at 8.3 inches, making the device much more portable. Some of us like smaller devices, and this one can fit in a large pants pocket or any bag. It still has a really nice 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. This panel can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s very color-accurate.

If you want to jot down some notes or draw, this one actually supports the Apple Pencil Pro, as well as the Apple Pencil USB-C. The design is pretty much the same as the iPad’s but in a smaller form factor. You still get an aluminum back, squared edges, a small bezel, and colorful options.

Extra deal: The Google Pixel Tablet is $299

Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you prefer Android, the Google Pixel Tablet is currently on sale too. You can save $100 on it, bringing the cost down to $299. It is pretty capable, too. The device features a Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM.

This one also has a pretty sizeable 10.95-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, which is quite impressive and gets really close to Apple’s displays. It will be great for enjoying your favorite movies and videos, or simply browsing the web comfortably.

We were quite surprised by the Pixel Tablet’s audio quality, too, even without the Speaker Dock, which this deal doesn’t include. According to our tests, battery life is pretty good, lasting over 10 hours per charge.

Like every other Pixel device, it offers a clean UI and some great Pixel-only features. For $299, this is a great deal for Android loyalists. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so act quickly. They come and go at random times!

