iOS 19 could go all-in on transparency, and sadly, Android OEMs may just follow along

TL;DR Leaked mockups suggest that Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 update will adopt a rounder and translucent UX, similar to the software interface of the Apple Vision Pro.

The changes focus primarily on design rather than functionality, with frosted-glass-like elements appearing in various areas such as the lock screen, Camera app, and Settings popups.

While leaker Jon Prosser backs these details, Mark Gurman argues they may be based on old builds or vague descriptions.

Finding which is better between Android and iOS is an endless debate, and we’re leaning towards Android for obvious reasons. However, it’s still important to keep an eye out on what Apple is doing, as we could see some of those changes percolate to Android, too. With iOS 18, Apple tried to make the iPhone’s operating system look more like Android. As it turns out, the upcoming iOS 19 release could take iPhones back to the Apple Vision Pro.

Leaker Jon Prosser has shared a “first look” at Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 update, providing mockups of the updated UI that he has seen in order to protect his sources. Typically clickbait, the start of the video features some mockups that get denied outright by the end of the video, like circular icons on the home screen that get denied.

Starting with the changes, Prosser says that a lot of what is new in iOS 19 are visual changes instead of deeper, functional ones. The primary change is the adoption of a rounder and translucent UX all across, similar to what we see on visionOS powering the Apple Vision Pro.

The result would be a 3D floating look with frosted-glass-like transparency all around, similar to what we already see in apps like the Apple Sports app and Invites app. Apparently, this refresh was due for iOS 18 but was delayed to iOS 19.

We see hints of Apple’s newfound love for transparency in the mockups for the lock screen, the fairly substantially refreshed Camera app, and even on Settings popups.

We also see this floating dock of icons displayed on the Apple TV app, replacing the navigation pill, but the video doesn’t detail it further. According to Prosser, no major AI features or other significant additions exist. The update focuses more on design, aligning with the design refresh expected for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Leaker Mark Gurman mentions the images are based on either very old builds or vague descriptions that are missing key features and aren’t representative of what we will see at WWDC.

Speaking of WWDC, Apple has announced that WWDC 2025 will be held online from June 9 to June 13. If these changes are true, the keynote on the first day will share most of them. If we are allowed to read into it, Apple’s invitation for WWDC also has translucent glass elements over the number “25.”

We’ve long seen Android OEMs experiment with translucent/transparent UI elements in their custom UX skins. More commonly, though, they love to be inspired by all the design changes Apple makes to its products. If Apple pursues a more translucent UX, you can expect more Android OEMs to follow suit, for better or worse.

