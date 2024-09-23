Here’s when to expect each batch of fresh Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR The first batch of Apple Intelligence features is currently in beta testing and will roll out to all eligible users in October.

Other AI additions, such as the ChatGPT integration and advanced Siri, will follow in later iOS 18.x updates.

Apple’s full AI suite may not become publicly available until March 2025, when the company debuts iOS 18.4.

Despite AI features being one of the iPhone 16‘s unique selling points, the initial iOS 18 release packs zero Apple Intelligence perks. And while the first batch of artificial smarts will land on the latest iPhones next month, the full suite likely won’t materialize until March 2025. A new report has broken down the potential Apple Intelligence timeline, revealing what AI features iOS users can expect and when.

iOS 18.1: The initial Apple Intelligence rollout

iOS 18.1 introduces the first round of AI additions, including Writing Tools for text manipulation, Clean Up in Photos to remove distracting objects, and the smart Reduce Interruptions Focus mode. It also supports summarization for web articles, push notifications, emails, and messages. The release is already available to beta testers, and stable OS users can expect it to launch next month.

iOS 18.2: ChatGPT integration and image generation

According to Bloomberg, iOS 18.2 will add even more Apple Intelligence features, including the native ChatGPT integration, Genmoji support for custom emoji creation, the Image Playground app for AI image generation, and the automatic Mail categories. Users can expect this version to debut in December.

iOS 18.3: Possible Siri enhancements iOS 18.3 should then follow in January. While the report states it could be a minor update, it also points to potential Siri improvements.

iOS 18.4: Siri’s full Apple Intelligence powers

Lastly, iOS 18.4 will reportedly bring the final batch of Apple Intelligence features previewed at WWDC24. Notably, Siri will become aware of personal user data and on-screen content, allowing it to execute more advanced actions inside apps and generally become more helpful. Apple will likely seed iOS 18.4 to the public in March.

