Apple Intelligence launch date leaks, and it's pretty soon

This update is expected to offer writing tools, object-erasing for photos, and a couple of other AI features.

You might have to wait until March to get your hands on the updated Siri.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last month, but the much-hyped Apple Intelligence AI features weren’t available at release. The company previously revealed that the first AI features will launch next month but didn’t give a date. Now, a trusted source has dished out the day.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter that Apple Intelligence features will launch on Monday, October 28 along with iOS 18.1. Gurman’s sources claim that Apple is taking its time with this release to iron out any bugs and to ensure its cloud servers can support all the anticipated traffic.

Apple says that the initial release will offer writing tools (rewriting, proofreading, summarization), natural language search for photos, the Clean Up tool for object erasing in photos, and the ability to create videos from your memories with a prompt.

More Apple Intelligence features coming later The company previously noted in its roadmap that other Apple Intelligence features would be coming later in 2024 and in “the months following.” Gurman noted that iOS 18.2 will bring support for AI features like Genmoji functionality and ChatGPT integration, while iOS 18.4 will apparently launch in March with an upgraded Siri.

In any event, you’ll have to wait a while to get all major Apple AI features on your iPhone. The company is also playing catch-up with the likes of Google and Samsung in 2024, as the Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 9 series launched with AI capabilities out of the box.

