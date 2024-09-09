Apple Intelligence roadmap confirmed: These are all the features you won't get at launch

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Apple announced its Apple Intelligence suite of AI features back in June, offering summarization smarts, writing tools, and more. Now, the company has revealed a rough release roadmap at its iPhone 16 series launch event.

The company confirmed that the first Apple Intelligence features will be available in US English next month. These initial features will land in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK in December.

Want Apple Intelligence in a language other than English? Apple says it’ll be available in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish from next year. The company didn’t give a specific launch window for these languages.

Which Apple Intelligence features won’t be available at first? The Cupertino company also confirmed that several features will only be available later this year and in the “months following.” These features include the Image Playground tool, Image Wand, Genmoji, the upgraded Siri, and ChatGPT integration. The Image Playground tool is an image generator, for one. Meanwhile, Image Wand is effectively Apple’s take on Samsung’s Sketch to Image tool, but it also lets you create images in an empty space of your notes based on context from the surrounding area. Finally, Genmoji will let you create custom emojis via a prompt or your photos.

In any event, the initial set of features available next month includes writing tools (rewriting, summarizing, and proof-reading text), natural language search capabilities for photos, the ability to create movies from your memories based on a prompt, and an object eraser option dubbed Clean Up. Apple will also offer call summaries and smart reply functionality.

Apple says Apple Intelligence features will be available on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. You’ll specifically need an iPhone 16 series device, an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, or an iPad/Mac with an M1 or newer chip.

