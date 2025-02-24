You may not have to wait much longer to use Gemini with Apple Intelligence

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is preparing to add Gemini to its list of third-party AI models within Apple Intelligence.

“Google” was spotted in a backend update along with the iOS 18.4 beta.

It’s unknown if Gemini will arrive in a later iOS 18 update or further down the road.

During WWDC 2024, Apple announced a partnership with Open AI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18. However, that wasn’t the only AI model the company was planning to bring into the fold. Craig Federighi, SVP of software engineering, mentioned in an interview that he wanted to eventually let users choose which AI model to use with Apple Intelligence. Based on a recent leak, that day may be coming soon.

According to a social post from Aaron Perris of MacRumors, Apple has released a backend update along with iOS 18.4 beta. That update includes references to “Google,” along with “OpenAI,” as options for third-party models within Apple Intelligence. This suggests that the Cupertino-based firm is paving the way to eventually add Gemini integration.

However, it’s unclear when Apple plans to incorporate Gemini. Just because Google is being referenced now, doesn’t necessarily mean that Gemini will arrive right away. It’s possible Gemini could be added in a future iOS 18 update, but it’s equally possible that we may not see it until iOS 19. Either way, when it does arrive, it’ll be nice to have a choice over what AI model you want to use.

Speaking of Gemini, Google recently launched an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro and a Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite preview. Google has claimed that Pro “has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge, than any model we’ve released so far.” Meanwhile, 2.0 Flash-Lite is meant to be a cost-efficient model that outperforms 1.5 Flash, while being just as fast and costing the same amount.

