Apple’s Galaxy Z Flip rival could launch in 2026

TL;DR Apple will reportedly release a foldable iPhone with a clamshell design in 2026 at the earliest.

The company’s biggest obstacle could be eliminating the crease that forms after folding the screen repeatedly.

Apple’s designers may also be struggling to make the foldable iPhone compelling to customers.

Rumors about a foldable Apple device have been circulating online for years. Initially, it was believed that the company would first launch a foldable iPad to test the fresh format and collect customer feedback before adding a hinge to a new iPhone model. This, however, may no longer be the case, as Apple will reportedly release a foldable iPhone with a clamshell design in 2026 at the earliest.

According to The Information, Apple is moving forward with its foldable iPhone plans. The report states that the company has internally given the device a code name (V68), which signifies serious development. Typically, the tech giant takes around two years to produce new devices, hinting at a 2026 release. Though, given the foldable phone’s complexity, this process could exceptionally take longer than that.

Apple’s biggest struggle has reportedly been eliminating the crease that appears on the display after repeated folds. The engineers have also been trying to slim down its size and may test the sleeker design through next year’s rumored iPhone 17 Slim. Beyond that, Apple’s designers have also been looking into exclusive features that would make the foldable iPhone compelling and worth the premium price tag.

If the foldable iPhone comes to fruition, it’s expected to feature the most notable design change in the device’s history. However, it’s still too early to predict whether Apple will actually proceed with its plans and release the Galaxy Z Flip competitor. The company typically plays safe, and if the prototypes don’t meet its high standards, it’ll likely axe the product or postpone its launch indefinitely. Nevertheless, Apple taking the project seriously is a welcome step that could push Android OEMs to innovate more in the foldable space down the road.

