Apple's foldable iPhone could be much more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6

TL;DR Another analyst is pitching the starting price of Apple’s first foldable iPhone to be around $2,300 when it launches in late 2026-early 2027.

This would be more expensive than the starting prices of the most expensive iPhone (iPhone 16 Pro Max for $1,199) and the expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the US ($1,900).

There are plenty of great Android foldables to choose from, but if you prefer an iPhone, you’ll have to wait at least until next year easily. Apple has long been rumored to launch a foldable iPhone, but it is expected only between late 2026 and early 2027 or even beyond. Whenever Apple does get around to launching one, you can bet it won’t be cheap, and we now have a better idea of just how expensive a foldable iPhone could get.

As MacRumors shared, Analyst Tim Long has shared an investor research note with Barclays suggesting that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the US, making it by far the most expensive iPhone ever. For reference, the most expensive iPhone right now is the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199, about half this estimated price.

The price in the research note comes after discussions with hardware manufacturers in Asia. There is said to be increased discussion within the supply chain about a foldable iPhone launching in late 2026 – early 2027, but the device’s high starting price would limit sales volume.

Noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the first foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500. Kuo also said the device would have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button, and a high-density battery. The device could be as thin as 4.5mm when folded and between 9-9.5mm when folded.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone certainly appears to be hovering close to, if not more, than the starting price of the original Galaxy Z Fold, which launched at a starting price of $1,980 back in 2019. Samsung has since refined and upgraded the book-style foldable, with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 costing $1,900 but featuring significantly better foldable hardware. Apple would certainly be in expensive phone territory even before price laddering for more storage. Still, the high price might just work out if the company delivers a foldable worth owning.

