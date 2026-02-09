From price to specs, here's what we know about the Pixel 10a's biggest rival

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted source has revealed more details about the Apple iPhone 17e.

The new phone will apparently retail for $599 and offer MagSafe support, the A19 processor, and a new modem.

This news comes as Google gears up to launch the mid-range Pixel 10a next week.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 10a will launch on February 18. However, the mid-range Android phone is expected to have some stiff competition from the iPhone 17e. Now, a trusted source has revealed more info about Apple’s cheaper handset.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed more details about the iPhone 17e in his Power On newsletter. For one, the phone is tipped to maintain the $599 price tag of its predecessor. That’s good news in light of the RAM crisis and a larger trend of component price hikes. In saying so, this is still $100 more than the expected Pixel 10a price.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Otherwise, Gurman reports that the iPhone 17e will use Apple’s newest in-house modem and Wi-Fi chip. It’s believed that this could be the C1X modem seen in the iPhone Air. That means you shouldn’t expect mmWave 5G connectivity.

The Bloomberg journalist also corroborated previous claims that the new iPhone will have the iPhone 17’s A19 processor and MagSafe support. The latter would be a welcome addition following its omission on the iPhone 16e.

In any event, it looks like smartphone users will have two more notable mid-range options in the coming weeks. And with other phones like the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Nothing Phone 4a series expected later this year, there won’t be a shortage of cheaper devices in 2026.

Follow