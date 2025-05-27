Apple might finally catch up to Samsung's megapixel madness

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is testing a 200MP camera sensor, according to a veteran leaker.

This will likely be used for the main camera rather than as a zoom camera sensor.

Apple would be following in Android OEMs’ footsteps by adopting this tech.

Samsung was among the first smartphone makers to adopt a 200MP camera, marking the next step in the megapixel war. We’ve since seen more brands adopting this high-resolution sensor for their main and telephoto sensors. Now, it sounds like Apple could follow suit by potentially adopting a 200MP camera too.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that Apple is testing a 200MP camera. The tipster added in a follow-up comment that this sensor is most likely being used for the main camera.

There are a few benefits to using a 200MP main camera. Shooting at full resolution would give users more flexibility for cropping after the fact compared to a 48MP or 50MP shot. In saying so, full-resolution shots don’t often look great, even in ideal conditions.

Furthermore, all those megapixels enable higher-quality cropped zoom. Samsung Semiconductor specifically says its Isocell HP3 sensor enables up to 4x zoom at lossless resolution. So Apple could theoretically skip a 2x or 3x camera on its cheaper iPhones while still delivering solid short-range zoom capabilities. Alternatively, the company could use a 200MP camera on its Pro phones to bridge the gap to its 5x zoom camera.

Do you want iPhones to adopt a 200MP camera? 10 votes Yes, for the main or zoom camera 40 % Yes, but for the main camera 20 % Yes, but only for the zoom camera 20 % No, I don't want a 200MP camera at all 20 %

There are a couple of downsides to such a high-resolution sensor, though. These sensors have tiny photo sites compared to 108MP or 50MP cameras, which makes for reduced light capture in theory. However, Samsung has long resorted to nona-binning (combining data from nine pixels into one) to offset this issue, with positive results. But the biggest issue we’ve encountered on Samsung’s 200MP-toting Ultra phones is shutter lag, as these cameras struggle to capture moving subjects. So we hope Apple resolves the latter problem in particular if it adopts a 200MP main camera.

This news also comes as companies like vivo, HONOR, and Xiaomi use 200MP sensors for their periscope zoom cameras. This move allows for better hybrid zoom on paper compared to a conventional 12MP or 50MP camera, owing to all those megapixels. So we’re definitely keen to see more manufacturers take this route instead.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.