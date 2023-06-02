Android Adaptive Battery: Everything you need to know

As phones have become more capable of performing various tasks, allocating battery power has become crucial to maximizing its lifespan, especially if your smartphone is draining fast. Today, our phone’s SoC significantly regulates power consumption between the apps and features we use daily. Even if you don’t have one of the Android phones with the best battery life, you can still extend your device’s lifespan with this feature. Let’s look at how Android’s Adaptive Battery works and how you can ensure it’s turned on.

What is Android Adaptive Battery, and how does it work?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When you are using your phone, it isn’t just the app you have open that is eating up your battery life. Even when you put your phone down and aren’t touching it, many background processes run behind the scenes. For example, many apps actively retrieve information from other apps, such as contacts or location data, not to mention all the external cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

All of these processes and more need varying amounts of energy to function. Without anything to coordinate power consumption, you would notice a big difference between an optimized battery and a device without one. An Adaptive battery is how your Android phone makes it through an entire day of usage or more. Here are a few essential system tools that Adaptive Battery uses.

Limiting background apps The most common way Adaptive Battery saves minutes to hours of battery life is by restricting how apps run in the background. As mentioned earlier, some apps can consume a lot of power without you knowing it. When Adaptive Battery is turned on and an app is running too heavily, you will get a notification with the option to put it to sleep.

Over time, Adaptive Battery will learn which apps take up the most background usage and limit some of their functions. This doesn’t really affect your phone performance, but it means the battery won’t drain drastically when your phone is idle.

Learning your habits Another way Adaptive Battery lives up to its name is by learning the patterns of how you use your phone. After having Adaptive Battery enabled for some time, your phone will keep track of what apps you use the most, how long you use them, and how quickly your battery drains when not optimized.

Eventually, your Android phone will utilize this data to fine-tune how it expends a full battery so that it can last throughout your daily usage. A crucial piece of information in this equation is learning your charging habits. Once the time is regular enough, Android will start stretching your battery life to when it anticipates you will plug in your phone to charge.

Reducing performance One of the subtler ways Adaptive Battery improves battery life is by slightly reducing performance. Chips take a lot of power, and your battery can last much longer if that power is reduced to match your current needs.

On Samsung Galaxy phones, a complimentary feature to Adaptive Battery in the settings lets you change your device’s processing speed. This tool can save you more battery life than Android’s Adaptive Battery does. The Exynos processor in the flagship S-series devices barely lags in the “optimized” state, either. However, the difference in performance can be more noticeable in other Android devices, but if you are out and about without a charger, that might not be a concern.

How to turn on Android Adaptive Battery Here’s how to turn on Adaptive Battery on a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone.

Google Pixel Navigate to the settings by swiping down from the top screen and tapping the Settings cog. Then tap Battery. Select Adaptive Preferences, and lastly, hit the toggle on Adaptive Battery.

Samsung Galaxy Navigate to the settings by swiping down on the screen and tapping the Settings cog. Select Battery and device care. You can optimize your battery usage here. Tap the Battery readout near the top, then scroll down to select More battery settings. There, you’ll find the Adaptive battery toggle.

As mentioned, you can adjust the Processing speed under the Adaptive battery option. There are three different speeds: Optimized, High, and Maximum. Select the option that best suits your usage.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to manage battery usage for individual apps Adaptive Battery will treat all apps the same, but you can manually give certain apps exceptions or stricter limitations. Navigate to your Settings and select Apps. From there, select the app you want to manage, scroll down to choose Battery, and select the desired battery usage for that app.

Overall, Adaptive Battery is a great feature to extend the life of your Android device. If you find your battery isn’t lasting long enough, try turning it on or limiting the usage of energy-hungry apps. Remember that Adaptive Battery needs time to learn your usage habits and may not work immediately, but you should notice results soon enough.

FAQs

Should I turn on adaptive battery? If you find your battery life isn’t lasting long enough, then you should consider turning on Adaptive Battery to meet your usage habits better.

Is adaptive fast charging bad for the battery? Fast charging won’t damage your battery. However, if you leave your phone plugged in for an extended time, you might consider turning on Protect battery in More battery settings. This will limit the maximum charge to 85% to help extend the lifespan of your battery.

Is adaptive charging good for the battery? Adaptive charging can help extend the lifespan of your battery and keep your device from running hot while charging. Learn more in our guide.

Does adaptive Battery drain the Battery? Quite the opposite. Adaptive Battery reduces the amount that apps and background processes drain your battery, extending your device’s battery life.

Should I keep the adaptive battery on or off? You should typically keep the adaptive battery feature on. It learns your usage patterns and optimizes apps’ battery usage based on that, which can help extend battery life. However, if you find that important apps are being prematurely shut down or are not working correctly, you may want to consider turning it off.

Does adaptive battery slow charging? No, the adaptive battery feature does not slow charging. Its purpose is to manage how apps use the battery, not how the battery charges. However, some phones have an adaptive (or smart) charging feature, separate from the adaptive battery, that can slow charging to prevent battery aging.

Does adaptive charging improve battery life? Yes, adaptive charging can improve battery lifespan over time. This feature is designed to control the charging speed and avoid keeping the battery at 100% for extended periods, which can reduce the battery’s overall lifespan. It usually works by learning your daily charging patterns and holding the charge at 80%, only to fill to 100% just before you typically unplug it.

