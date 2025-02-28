Apple AirTag 4-Pack price keeps dropping to new record lows!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The record-low price of the Apple AirTag 4-Pack was stuck at $69.99 for a while. Things are changing, though. Just recently, we saw it drop to $67.99, and today, it dropped to a new all-time low of $64.49! That’s a $34.51 discount on the full $99 retail price. Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.49 ($34.51 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, but Best Buy has the same offer as a “Deal of the Day” sale, so there is a chance this discount will also be gone on Amazon tomorrow.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

At just $64.49, this is the best deal we’ve seen on the Apple AirTag 4-Pack so far. If you were thinking of stocking up on these, now is the time to do it. And if you’re an Apple user, it’s totally worth the investment.

We always focus more on fancy tech like smartphones, tablets, and such. While those are really cool, sometimes it is the accessories that make the real difference. In the case of Apple AirTags, these little trackers can save you from very stressful situations.

You can attach an Apple AirTag to your valuables, such as your purse, a wallet, your keys, etc. Then, you can use the Apple Find My app to track them. These have saved me from major headaches way too many times, honestly.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Again, we only recommend these to Apple users. For starters, it requires the Find My app, which is only available for Apple products. You can’t even set them up without an Apple device. Android users can interact with them, but only through the Tracker Detect app, which is really only meant to find AirTags that may be spying on you.

Those invested in the Apple ecosystem will love AirTags, though. You’ll easily find any valuables on a map. Once you are closer to them, you can also use UWB to pinpoint the exact location, or you can make the tracker beep to find it in between the couch cushions. Not only that, but your iPhone can notify you if you move away from one of these.

What has differentiated Apple AirTags from other trackers is that they are located using the Apple network. Essentially, any iPhone or iPad that gets close to an AirTag will report its location. Just think of how many people own iPhones!

I do wish these were rechargeable, but replacing the battery is not much of an issue, since battery life is estimated at around an entire year. You’ll also get a notification when an AirTag is running out of juice. And when it finally dies, CR2032 batteries are cheap and readily available at pretty much any general store.

Thankfully, you won’t have to use your Apple AirTags very often, but they will be lifesavers when you need them. They are worth every penny, especially when they are on sale for fewer pennies. Go get yours while you can!

If you really want other options, or are an Android user, check out our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives. We have plenty of great options in there.

Extra deal: Stock up on AirTag batteries!

By the way, if you’re in need of batteries for your AirTags, here is an awesome deal on a pack of 10 Energizer ones. This would usually cost $24.98, but you can currently get them this pack for just $9.99.

You can just stock up on them for future use. I mean, if you get this Apple AirTag 4-Pack, those come with a battery already. These extra 10 units could keep all four AirTags running for over two more years. And don’t worry about storing them for too long — Energizer mentions that they can hold their charge for 12 years in storage!

