The Apple AirTag 4-Pack just dropped to a new record-low price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve gotten used to the Apple AirTag 4-Pack being discounted to $69.99, but today, we’re getting a nice little extra treat. The bundle has just hit a new record-low price, and you can get four trackers for $67.99! That’s a nice discount on the $99 retail price. Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $67.99 ($31.01 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. There’s no sign of the this being part of any campaign, so we’re not sure how long the offer could last. We can tell you one thing, though. Record-low discounts don’t usually last long.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Here at Android Authority, we’re used to giving fancy tech all our attention. Sometimes it is the simpler accessories that really make a difference, though. Such is the case for Apple AirTags. These little things can save you from some really stressful moments. Apple’s trackers have saved me from losing my keys, wallet, and important items countless times.

Let’s start with the main limitation, as it’s an important one. Apple AirTag trackers will only work with Apple devices. You can’t even set them up without one. Android users can interact with them, but in a very limited manner. You can use the Tracker Detect app to find AirTags that may be spying on you.

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, though, you’re in for a treat. Once you set these up, you can attach them to your valuables and track them using the Find My app. If you get close enough to them, you can also use UWB to pinpoint their exact location, or you can make them beep. This will help you find your items under couches, in blankets, and in other places where you commonly lose things.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

One of the Apple AirTag’s main strengths is that it relies on Apple’s network, which is enormous. Just think of how many iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks are out there. These devices all monitor your AirTags’ locations whenever they come within close proximity to them and report the location to the network.

I wish these were rechargeable, but this is not an issue you’ll encounter often. Battery life is estimated at around a year. You’ll be notified when the battery is dying, and you can easily replace the CR2032 coin battery. These are cheap and easy to find.

Apple AirTags are kind of a set-it-and-forget-it accessory. You don’t use them often, but when you do, they are lifesavers. It’s one of very few purchases I’ve had zero regrets on, and right now, they are cheaper than ever. Go get yours before the price jumps back up!

If you have an Android phone, here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives. There are some really nice options in there.

