Bigger iPhones, redesigned watches, new Macs — Apple's 2024 plans revealed

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

TL;DR Apple could launch bigger iPhones next year.

The company is also expected to bring major upgrades to the Apple Watch series, the iPad Pro lineup, and all MacBooks.

To start with, Apple is expected to launch bigger iPhones in 2024. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro displays currently measure 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max share a larger 6.7-inch display size. Gurman reports that the iPhone 16 Pro models would adopt slightly larger screens in comparison. He doesn’t confirm the exact screen sizes Apple is planning to use on the 2024 iPhones, but a previous claim by display analyst Ross Young suggests the iPhone 16 Pro would feature a 6.27-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max would get a 6.86-inch display.

Gurman’s newsletter also lists other devices Apple plans to add to its portfolio next year. These include the Apple Watch Series X, expected to feature a redesign and new health features like blood pressure monitoring to mark 10 years of the company’s smartwatch. The 7th-gen iPad Pro is also expected to get its first redesign in years, and Apple’s entire MacBook lineup is believed to be getting the new M3 chip.

Apple could also enter the generative AI space in 2024 to compete with Google and Microsoft. Whether that would result in much-needed improvements to Siri remains to be seen. It was previously reported that Apple is working on a large-language model called Ajax and an internal tool called Apple GPT.

