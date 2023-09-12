Apple updates the AirPods Pro 2 with new USB-C charging case

Apple

TL;DR Apple is giving the AirPods Pro 2 a new charging case.

The new charging case is the first to have a USB-C port.

The new case will come by default on new AirPods Pro 2 purchases.

As expected, Apple announced that USB-C is coming to its devices. In addition to the iPhone 15, various accessories will also get the update, including the AirPods Pro 2’s charging case.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 was originally launched last year in 2022. While Apple didn’t announce an AirPods Pro 3 during its “Wonderlust” event, it did reveal that the earbuds will be getting a new case.

That new case will be the company’s first earbuds charging case with a USB-C port. If you decide to buy a new pair of Apple’s premium earbuds, you won’t have to go out of your way to get the USB-C case. The new case will be included with the purchase by default.

According to the firm, the new case has improved dust resistance with a rating of IP54. By comparison, the old case offered a rating of IPX4.

Outside of the USB-C port and the improved dust resistance, there’s not much of a difference here between the old and new. That means you can expect the same 30 hours of listening time, 24 hours of talking time, and one hour of listening and talking after a five-minute charge.

The new case with the AirPods Pro 2 is available starting today on Apple’s website for $249. However, it won’t be available on store shelves until Friday, September 22. This date will also be the same time the AirPods Pro 2 and the USB-C case become available in other countries.

