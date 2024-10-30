Apple could make a major change to user reviews on iOS, and Google should copy it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An unlisted Apple App Store article reportedly references an upcoming AI feature that could summarize user reviews.

The tool could scan all reviews on a certain app listing and display a summary encompassing customers’ most common feedback.

Developers will have the option to report AI summaries on their app listings to Apple if they find them inaccurate.

Digital marketplaces like Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store have long supported user ratings and reviews. These help newcomers evaluate whether an app truly serves its purpose and decide whether to buy or install it. However, reading reviews can be a time-consuming process, as some apps display millions of them. Fortunately for iPhone users, Apple could start relying on AI to summarize reviews on its App Store.

According to an unlisted App Store article seen by 9to5Mac, Apple could bring AI review summaries to its digital storefront. The feature will reportedly rely on the company’s cloud infrastructure — rather than on-device AI models — to scan all reviews associated with a certain app listing. It would then display a summary that encompasses customers’ most common feedback.

Expectedly, developers will be able to report inaccurate AI summaries displayed on their own apps’ App Store listings to Apple. The firm would then presumably review their claims and regenerate the summaries — or maybe hide them altogether.

Amazon already offers a similar feature on its storefront, and given Google’s focus on Gemini, the Play Store could realistically adopt an equivalent down the road. This would highlight an app’s popular pros and cons and spare users from analyzing dozens of reviews at a time. Since Apple hasn’t made any official announcements about it yet, it remains unclear when exactly AI review summaries will appear on its App Store. The perk could roll out in select countries and regions through a future iOS 18 update.

