Grab the Anker SOLIX F3000 power station for $1,399

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re prepping for power outages or want a reliable energy source for your adventures, check out the Anker SOLIX F3000 portable power station during this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event. It’s being offered at an incredible $1,399, an unbelievable 46% off its regular price of $2,599. Buy the Anker SOLIX F3000 for $1,399.00 (46% off)

This is actually one of my favorite power stations! This impressive unit packs a 3,072Wh battery capacity, as well as a potent 3,600W output. Whether you’re backing up your home or out on a remote escapade, it’s perfect. The design includes wheels and a handle, making it surprisingly manageable for its size.

Need to recharge swiftly? This powerhouse accepts up to 2,400W from solar panels or a robust 3,600W directly from a generator or grid connection. You can even use it while it’s charging—a win for efficiency. Plus, its Sleep Mode ensures low power draw over idle periods, letting your essentials run longer. It’s scalable, too; with additional battery packs, it expands to massive capacities.

This battery pack also comes with plenty of ports for your convenience. There are four standard AC outlets, a full 30-amp connection, two USB-C connections, and two USB-A ports, as well as a car socket.

Remember, these deals are only for Prime members. Not one yet? There’s a handy 30-day free trial you can grab to take advantage of this and other great offers. Don’t miss out!

