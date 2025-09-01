I've tested the best power stations, and these are my favorite ones of 2025

First things first: the Anker F3800 Plus is expensive! It has a retail price of $4,799. It’s a worthwhile investment if you can take advantage of everything it offers, though.

The Anker F3800 Plus comes with a hefty 3,840Wh battery capacity. It can literally charge your phone hundreds of times. Of course, you’re not getting this to charge your phone. In my experience, I can run my mini fridge full-time, and occasionally use my air fryer, kettle, and microwave oven a few times a day. At full charge, this battery can run my electronics for about 3-5 days. Of course, your mileage may vary, as my needs are a bit conservative.

If you do need more battery capacity, you can buy extensions and a second main battery (more on this later). With all batteries and expansions mixed, you can upgrade all the way up to a maximum of 53,760Wh. That is 14 times the capacity of a single Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus unit (and requires 14 total units).

And yes, it can run very powerful electronics. On its own (not using the whole-home system), the AC outlets can output as much as 2,400W. The three USB-C ports can reach 100W, while the two USB-A connections are limited to 12W. Now, this power station comes with a couple of non-traditional ports. The TT-30R and L14-30R max out at 6,000W. And if you connect two batteries together, you can double it to 12,000W!

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus can keep you powered through almost any outage or emergency.

To put things into perspective, most HVAC systems use about 3,000W to 5,000W, and those are some of the most power-hungry electronics people usually have at home. Stuff like air fryers, kettles, microwave ovens, and such typically use about 1,000W to 1,800W.

If you decide to set up the whole-home system, you’ll need a power panel, which will connect directly to your home electrical wiring. This takes things to another level, and my colleague Jonathan documented his whole experience with that in the review linked at the top of this section. To summarize it all, the system will automatically switch to battery power if it detects an outage. This happens in just 20ms, so you won’t even notice sudden outages. After some configuration, the system can even avoid recharging from the grid during peak hours, so you can save money!

Additionally, it can connect to solar panels, and you can max this out to 3,200W of solar panel input. If the sun hides away, you can also directly connect it to a gas generator. You can pretty much be covered for all emergencies. And yes, it can also power your RV or electric vehicle directly.

Quite impressive, right? Again, this is an expensive battery, and setting up the whole-home system can also be costly, but it will keep you powered through almost any outage or emergency. And even though it’s a behemoth, it does have a retractable handle and wheels, so if you really need this much power on the go, you can always take it with you.