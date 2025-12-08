Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Stuck on a plane? Galaxy XR can now be your in-flight entertainment system.
15 hours ago
- Google has confirmed that the Galaxy XR headset will get a travel mode feature.
- This mode keeps the headset’s view and UI stable when on a moving plane or train.
- This comes after Apple first introduced a travel mode on the Vision Pro last year.
Google has just revealed plenty more details regarding Android XR hardware and software. Now, the company has confirmed that the first Android XR headset will get a mode first seen on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Google confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will support a so-called Travel Mode:
We’re also making it easier to bring your headset into other parts of your life. With travel mode, you can turn a cramped flight into a personal cinema or immersive workspace, with a view that stays stable even when you’re in motion.
The news comes after Apple’s Vision Pro headset received a travel mode back in early 2024. The mode effectively pins the Vision Pro’s app windows and UI in place when you’re in a moving plane or train so you can keep using the device. This mode is necessary because the UI moves around in these situations, making for an unusable experience otherwise. So we’re glad to see Samsung’s headset getting a similar feature, as it should make life easier for frequent travelers.
This isn’t the only notable feature coming to the Galaxy XR. Google says it’ll offer a PC Connect app so you can wirelessly connect to your Windows computer, as well as its take on the Vision Pro’s Personas feature. Don’t care about Android XR headsets? Well, the company also shed light on different types of smart glasses running Android XR.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.