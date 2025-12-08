Stuck on a plane? Galaxy XR can now be your in-flight entertainment system.

Google has just revealed plenty more details regarding Android XR hardware and software. Now, the company has confirmed that the first Android XR headset will get a mode first seen on Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Google confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy XR headset will support a so-called Travel Mode:

We’re also making it easier to bring your headset into other parts of your life. With travel mode, you can turn a cramped flight into a personal cinema or immersive workspace, with a view that stays stable even when you’re in motion.

The news comes after Apple’s Vision Pro headset received a travel mode back in early 2024. The mode effectively pins the Vision Pro’s app windows and UI in place when you’re in a moving plane or train so you can keep using the device. This mode is necessary because the UI moves around in these situations, making for an unusable experience otherwise. So we’re glad to see Samsung’s headset getting a similar feature, as it should make life easier for frequent travelers.