Google's Android XR glasses have made their first stage appearance

Axios Jason Redmond/TED

TL;DR Google recently showed off prototype Android XR smart glasses at the ongoing TED conference.

Key features of upcoming Android XR glasses will include live translation, real-time object recognition, app support, and more, all processed via a paired smartphone to keep the glasses lightweight.

While it’s unclear if Google will launch its own smart glasses, Samsung is reportedly getting market-ready with its upcoming “Haean” smart glasses.

Google may have just given us a glimpse at what its future Android XR smart glasses could look like. At the ongoing TED Conference in Vancouver (via Axios), Shahram Izadi, who leads AR and VR initiatives at Google, took the stage wearing what looked like an ordinary pair of glasses. But these weren’t just any glasses. They were working prototypes of Google’s Android XR smart glasses.

Android XR glasses are shaping up to be one of the most exciting advancements in the Extended Reality space. They ditch the bulky headsets for a sleeker, more comfortable design, and could make XR tech more accessible and affordable. Powered by Gemini, Google’s AI, the glasses aim to become a whole new interface: think launching apps, using Circle to Search in real time, playing games, handling data, navigating with Google Maps projected into your line of sight, and more. We also recently discovered that Android Auto may be preparing support for smart glasses.

It’s still unclear whether Google will release these glasses under its own brand, but we know for sure that they’re deep into development. Several publications have already gone hands-on with early prototypes, which included various styles, from classic eyeglasses to sunglasses. Prescription lenses are also part of the plan.

These glasses work with your phone, streaming back and forth.

During the TED demo, Izadi and a colleague reportedly showed off some cases for the Android XR glasses, including live translations from Farsi to English powered by Gemini, scanning the contents of a book, and a memory feature that let the AI recall what the camera saw in the recent past. Izadi also claimed that the glasses were displaying his speech notes to him.

These prototypes feature a built-in camera, in-lens display, mic, and speakers. A connected smartphone does all the heavy lifting, keeping the glasses lightweight.

“These glasses work with your phone, streaming back and forth, allowing the glasses to be very lightweight and access all of your phone apps,” Izadi explained.

The demo of the glasses then went on to show how the platform would let users open connected Google apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps, and more.

As we said before, we’re not sure if we’ll ever see Google’s own smart glasses on the market, but thanks to Samsung, we could get a pair of Android XR glasses very soon. According to a recent report, Samsung is planning a dual launch for its Project Moohan headset and a pair of smart glasses codenamed “Haean.” The Haean smart glasses are expected to prioritize comfort by fitting various face shapes and include multiple cameras and sensors to track movement.