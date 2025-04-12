Here's how long you'll have to wait to buy Google's new smart glasses

Google

TL;DR Google’s Android XR glasses are reportedly scheduled to arrive next year.

An outlet reports that Samsung and Google are jointly working on the product.

This comes a few days after a Google representative publicly showed off prototype glasses.

Google has been working on its Android XR platform for headsets and smart glasses for a while now, and a company representative recently revealed working prototype glasses. Now, it sounds like we might have to wait a long time to actually buy them.

The Korean Economic Daily (via r/android) reports that Google and Samsung are jointly developing these Android XR glasses but that they’re only scheduled for release in 2026, citing sources familiar with the topic. There’s no word on an exact release window, but a 2026 release means we’ve got to wait for more than eight months at the bare minimum.

The news comes after a Google executive demonstrated a working prototype earlier this week. The Googler showed use cases like live translation from Farsi to English, scanning a book’s contents, and a memory feature that recalled what the camera recently saw.

These features join other Android XR features like Gemini integration, Android app support, and navigation capabilities. In fact, we recently uncovered signs that Android Auto could integrate with smart glasses.

There are still plenty of unknowns about these particular glasses, though, such as pricing, geographical availability, and battery life. The latter, in particular, has been a pain point for current smart glasses, so we’re keen to see whether Samsung and Google can address this.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.