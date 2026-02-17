Mark your calendars: Google confirms dates for I/O 2026

TL;DR Google has revealed the dates for I/O 2026.

The developer conference will start on May 19 and end on May 20.

The show will be livestreamed, where you’ll be able to watch keynotes, sessions, and more.

Google I/O is an annual developer conference where the tech giant reveals what’s next for Android and other products it offers. Although the show is geared toward developers, it’s usually chock-full of hardware and feature announcements. Google has now officially revealed the dates for the event.

Earlier today, Google followed tradition and released a game where the reward is the date reveal for I/O 2026. To get the reveal, a certain number of people had to complete the game. Just as expected, it didn’t take very long to get the answer.

Google has revealed that this year’s I/O event will start on May 19. It’s a two-day event, so the show will come to a close on May 20. The show will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Outside of the “latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company,” the Mountain View-based firm has yet to reveal what exactly will be at the show. However, you can expect there to be keynotes, sessions, workshops, demos, and more, just like in previous years.

You can register for the event right now by heading over to io.google/2026/. If you can’t make the conference, the company will be livestreaming the festivities, so you won’t miss a thing. You can also still try out this year’s I/O puzzle if you didn’t get the chance earlier.

