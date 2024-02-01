Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android enthusiasts, your opinion counts: Which 2024 flagship are you eyeing next?
Samsung kicked off 2024 with the first big flagship launch of the year in the form of the Galaxy S24 series. OnePlus was a close second with the OnePlus 12. With these two major Android flagships out of the way, it’s time now to look forward to what’s next. There’s a long list of premium Android phones waiting to be unveiled in 2024, and we want to know which one you have your eye on next.
Is it the Pixel 9 series with its revamped design and the possibility of two Pro models in line? Or are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 to switch over to the foldable side? Were you impressed by the Nothing Phone 2, and want to see what’s in store with the Phone 3? Or are you a Sony fan waiting eagerly for the camera upgrades on the Xperia 1 VI? Does the Xiaomi 14 Ultra excite you with its stellar rumored spec sheet?
Which Android flagship are you looking forward to next?
You may not want to buy any of these, but as an Android enthusiast, what device are you looking forward to the most? Take our poll and drop us a line in the comments section.