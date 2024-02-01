Android enthusiasts, your opinion counts: Which 2024 flagship are you eyeing next?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung kicked off 2024 with the first big flagship launch of the year in the form of the Galaxy S24 series. OnePlus was a close second with the OnePlus 12. With these two major Android flagships out of the way, it’s time now to look forward to what’s next. There’s a long list of premium Android phones waiting to be unveiled in 2024, and we want to know which one you have your eye on next.

Is it the Pixel 9 series with its revamped design and the possibility of two Pro models in line? Or are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 to switch over to the foldable side? Were you impressed by the Nothing Phone 2, and want to see what’s in store with the Phone 3? Or are you a Sony fan waiting eagerly for the camera upgrades on the Xperia 1 VI? Does the Xiaomi 14 Ultra excite you with its stellar rumored spec sheet?

Which Android flagship are you looking forward to next? 183 votes Google Pixel 9 series 38 % Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 14 % Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 2 % Sony Xperia 1 VI 6 % Sony Xperia 5 VI 3 % Xiaomi 14 Ultra 5 % Nothing Phone 3 8 % OnePlus Open 2 5 % Google Pixel Fold 2 5 % Motorola Razr 2024 3 % ASUS Zenfone 11 7 % None, I am most excited for the iPhone 16 series 6 %

You may not want to buy any of these, but as an Android enthusiast, what device are you looking forward to the most? Take our poll and drop us a line in the comments section.

Comments