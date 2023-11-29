Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaked specifications indicate a big upgrade for the main camera

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A few camera specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have leaked, with the device expected to come with four 50MP rear cameras.

The main upgrade expected on the primary camera is a variable aperture between f/1.6 and f/4.0, which would be a big upgrade over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s dual aperture setup.

The world largely misses out on Xiaomi’s Ultra flagships that would otherwise compete with top-of-the-line Android flagships. For instance, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra saw a limited global release. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have been launched in China, though there is no official word yet on their global launch. Nonetheless, Xiaomi is marching forward, as specifications for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have leaked, and they tell us what to expect from the phone’s cameras.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has been discussing the camera specifications of an unspecified flagship, which we strongly believe is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

With our presumption in place, we expect the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to come with a quad 50MP rear camera setup, similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s. However, the big change would be using variable aperture on the primary camera, ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0. This would be similar to the Xiaomi 14 Pro’s f/1.42 to f/4.0 range and a significant upgrade over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s dual aperture options of f/1.9 or f/4.0.

Xiaomi 14 Pro with variable aperture

Further, leaker Digital Chat Station mentions in a separate post that the native focal lengths of the camera will be 0.5x, 1x, 3.2x, and 5x.

What would be unique about what we presume is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is that it could have a glass body, as many prototypes for the same are being tested. This does not discount the possibility of plastic-leather back, but it gives users who want an option for a different back material some hope. For reference, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes in six different colors, but they all have a plastic leather back.

Further details about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are not yet known. Still, we can reasonably expect it to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Xiaomi’s new HyperOS UX, much like the rest of Xiaomi’s 14 series. We hope Xiaomi will consider releasing the phone globally in the coming months.

Comments