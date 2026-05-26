Android's habit-learning feature is now spreading to more non-Pixel phones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Android’s Contextual Suggestions are now available on more devices.

I can access the feature on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 15.

Since suggestions are processed on the device, they may not be available on non-flagship phones.

Google wants Android to be a bit smarter than it already is. While it’s devoted to ensuring that Android users have multiple ways to access Gemini, one of the other ways Google envisions this happening is by allowing your Android device to predict your next steps.

Earlier this month, Google started rolling out Contextual Suggestions to certain Android devices. Although the rollout initially seemed limited to Pixel devices, I’m now seeing the option on more flagship devices, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 15, both of which are powered by Elite-tier Snapdragon chips.

Notably, it is missing from mid-range phones, including the Galaxy A57, which suggests Google may be limiting it to devices with hardware capable of on-device AI processing. This is confirmed by a support page recently published by Google, which says, “The data never leaves your device, isn’t shared with Google, and is used only for on-device learning.”

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Contextual suggestions, as described, allow your Android device to recommend activities based on a specific time or location. These recommendations come from different apps, based on your recurring usage patterns, supposedly to save a few manual steps to complete a specific task. For instance, when you get home after a few hours away, it could recommend turning on the lights, playing some soothing music, or checking your security camera highlights on Google Home. Or when you arrive at the gym, it could recommend a specific playlist on your go-to music app.

While this sounds like an advanced version of Android’s app actions, we’re unsure which specific APIs or pipelines power it. Google also says that apps can’t access data, but can use relevant predictions to provide timely suggestions.

We haven’t encountered any actual suggestions that might give us an idea of how the feature works. More importantly, apart from the support page and a handful of examples on the settings page itself, Google hasn’t shared any insights or demonstrated how these suggestions could improve your day-to-day interaction with the device.

While the feature is enabled by default, you can disable it by heading over to Settings > Google Services > All Services > Developer features > Contextual Suggestions. On Pixel devices, this menu can be accessed by tapping your profile picture at the top of the Settings app.

Additionally, while the data doesn’t leave your device, you can disable location access for Contextual Suggestions. You also have the option to delete your activity before the default 60-day window.

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