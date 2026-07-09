Android Canary's July 2026 release makes its low-key debut

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Canary 2607 is now available for Pixel 6 and later devices to install.

Google has yet to highlight any specific changes in this release, but users have already noticed a few.

This week’s build lands just over a month after 2606 in early June.

Between major updates like Android 17, the latest QPR1 Beta releases, and the constant influx of monthly patches, trying to stay on top of Google’s latest mobile platform releases is enough to keep anyone busy. This week, one of the very latest updates managed to sneak in under our radar, with the release of Android Canary 2607.

Google announces the new build over on Reddit’s Android Canary sub, where it arrives a little over a month after June’s Canary release. System images are available for Pixel 6 and newer hardware, including the Pixel Tablet and foldable models.

All supported Pixel hardware gets the same ZP11.260618.005 build number. If you’re already running Canary, you know the routine: Sit back and wait for the update to hit your handset — assuming it hasn’t already.

Everybody else is welcome to get started with Canary for the first time, so long as you’re actually interested in testing a potentially very unstable release. If that sounds like fun (of you’ve got a spare device you can afford to have getting a little glitchy), all you need to do is visit the online Android Flash Tool and install the appropriate Canary release for your phone. Just be clear that this will wipe all your data in the process, so you’ll want to have a backup of all your important files first.

So far, we’re not finding a lot that’s immediately jumping out at us as new. Looking around for user reports of changes with Canary 2607, we’re only seeing a few minor updates, like a tweak to the UI you get when long-pressing your home screen for setting wallpaper and widgets, or support for additional Linux Terminal windows.

It’s possible there’s plenty more we just haven’t identified yet, so we’ll keep digging into this new release (now that we know about it!) and share our biggest finds with you.

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