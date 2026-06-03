Google's June Android Canary update is already out — with new theming options!

TL;DR Android Canary 2606 is now available for testers to install on their Pixel devices.

Changes present in this release include new theming options, blue effects, and a Quick Settings addition.

It hasn’t even been three weeks since Google brought us our last taste of Android’s bleeding edge, with the May Canary update. But not content to wait for a full month to pass, today we’re already getting a crack at Android Canary 2606.

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Google’s Mishaal Rahman has taken to X to fill us in on what to expect, and first on that list are some new theming options:

A new slider lets you easily set the dominant color for your theme, and a set of four style buttons supports quickly toggling between different looks:

If you don’t always like using the same keyboard on your device, this Canary release introduces a new Quick Settings tile that offers a handy shortcut for changing keyboards:

There’s also a very subtle tweak hitting your lock screen UI, with proper background blur effects being applied to the fingerprint scanner and screen-bottom buttons:

Like other Canary releases, today’s build is available for Pixel 6 and later hardware. To get started, just install the appropriate Canary image for your device with Google’s Android flash tool — just make sure you’ve got everything backed up first, as that means losing all your data.

We’ll keep looking for other changes and let you know if we find anything else interesting!

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