Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 brings a major power-user upgrade to the Terminal app

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority The Linux Terminal running on the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 7

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 beta 6 introduces a customizable “Keyboard shortcuts” menu inside the Linux Terminal app’s settings.

Users can toggle individual shortcuts on or off and assign their own custom key combinations via pop-up settings.

This power-user upgrade makes the most sense for Pixel Desktop mode, tablets with keyboards, and GoogleBooks.

Android 17 stable is out for Pixel devices this month, but Google has also kept up QPR beta releases for enthusiasts to try out. Just yesterday, we spotted new tricks that the Linux Terminal app picked up with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 landed yesterday as well, and the Linux Terminal app has once again picked up a new feature: Keyboard shortcuts!

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Within the Linux Terminal app on the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6, you can now spot the Keyboard shortcuts feature located in Settings > Keyboard shortcuts. As the name implies, this lets you quickly access Terminal features with key combinations.

The Terminal app provides a toggle for each shortcut, giving you fairly granular control as compared to a global on-off switch. Tapping the Settings icon next to each shortcut opens a pop-up that allows you to create your own custom shortcut. You can press your desired key combination to set it as a custom shortcut for your desired action.

On phones, keyboard shortcuts don’t offer much utility since you’d primarily be using the onscreen keyboard. However, they make a lot of sense for Desktop mode on Pixels, tablets with keyboard accessories, and potentially even for GoogleBooks (depending on how manufacturers implement the Terminal app). This is squarely a power-user feature, and that’s to be expected for everything concerning the Linux Terminal app.

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